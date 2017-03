WE can expect a mostly cloudy day on the Fraser Coast with a shower or two later in the week according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

A light sprinkle didn't bring any official falls to the region on Tuesday night - it was just teasing us.

We can pray for the possible showers forecast over the next few days and into next week with tops of 32 degrees for Hervey Bay and 34 degrees in Maryborough.

Winds reached 19km/h in Hervey Bay at 1pm on Weddnesday and 11km/h in Maryborough at the same time.