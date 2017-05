The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting sunny conditions with the best day of the week on Thursday, so if you're planning on going to the show tomorrow is the day.

WE can expect a mostly sunshine on the Fraser Coast on Wednesday and Thursday, so make the most of it.

We can expect possible showers and cloudy conditions for the rest of the week.

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 25 degrees in Hervey Bay and 26 for Maryborough.

Sunny conditions are due to return on Tuesday.