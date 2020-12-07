WEATHER WRAP: What to expect this week
THE FRASER Coast can expect another hot week, with temperatures reaching the mid 30s in some parts of the region.
On Monday, Hervey Bay residents can expect a minimum of 23 and a maximum of 31.
In Maryborough, temperatures will be hotter, with a minimum of 27 and a maximum of 35.
Both locations can expect a low chance of rain.
On Tuesday, the heat will continue with a minimum of 24 and maximum of 31 for Hervey Bay, while Maryborough is set to experience a minimum of 27 and maximum of 35.
There is a 50 per cent chance of rain for Tuesday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.
Wednesday is expected to be cooler, with Hervey Bay set to experience a minimum of 24 and maximum of 29.
Maryborough residents can expect a minimum of 20 and maximum of 30.
There is a low chance of rain for both locations.
On Thursday, Hervey Bay residents can expect a minimum of 21 with a maximum of 29 and Maryborough residents can expect a minimum of 19 with a maximum of 30.
There is a low chance of rain for both locations.
Friday is expected have a minimum of 21 and maximum of 29 for Hervey Bay and a minimum of 19 and maximum of 30 for Maryborough.
There is a 30 per cent chance of rain for the region on Friday.
Saturday is expected to be cooler, with Hervey Bay expecting a minimum of 18 and maximum of 28 with Maryborough set to experience a minimum of 20 and maximum of 28.
There is a 50 per cent chance of rain for Saturday.