WEATHER WRAP: What's in store for the Fraser Coast

WE can expect a warm spring day on the Fraser Coast with tops of 27 for Hervey Bay and 31 degrees for Maryborough.

The maximum is forecast to rise to a steamy 33 degrees in the Heritage City on Thursday and 36 degrees on Thursday, which is a record breaking temp.

The last time the record was broken for the hottest day in September was 34.1 degrees in September of 1991.

Hervey Bay can expect a top of 30 degrees by Friday.

