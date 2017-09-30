We'd like a medicinal cannabis industry on the Fraser Coast

Residents on the Fraser Coast would like to see a medicinal cannabis industry here. (Ron Ward/The Canadian Press via AP)

Residents on the Fraser Coast would like to see a medicinal cannabis industry here. (Ron Ward/The Canadian Press via AP) Ron Ward

THERE has been huge support for the idea of a cannabis facility, similar to the one that will be built in Casino, on the Fraser Coast.

In a stunning coup, Richmond Valley Council is poised to become the centre of Australia's burgeoning medicinal cannabis industry after securing an agreement with a Canadian company to build a $50-$100 million cannabis greenhouse and processing plant in Casino.

Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow said councillors were unanimous in support of the opportunity for Casino which will create 300 jobs.

But if people on the Fraser Coast had their way, there would be a facility like this in our region.

Chronicle reader Janine Wells can't believe we haven't been the one to get this idea started.

"So much land here and yet we're building all these houses/estates,” she said.

" I know people are coming here but there is not much point unless there is industry.”

Australians for the Legalisation of Cannabis said only if it's legalised and the Australian people have access to it as well.

"It seems to be a big spit in the face that our government wants to cash in on the monetary benefits if this plant, but won't allow access to those who's lives could be changed by it - which when you really look at it, is everyone, users and non-users.”

"Cannabis is the game-changer our economy needs.”

Chris Wallace thinks it's about time cannabis was legalised across the board.

Cory Bush is all for a facility like the one coming to Casino purely for the jobs.

"Yes anything to create job opportunities.”

Zjena Kljinskovic suffers bad join pain and would like this type of industry on the Fraser Coast.

"Can I have a job as well?” she asked.

Chronicle reader Jacqueline Withy was supportive and mentioned hemp is being used to make a variety of commercial and industrial products including rope, clothes, food, paper, textiles, plastics, insulation and biofuel.