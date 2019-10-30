Wedding also celebrates couple's love for Heritage City

WHEN Tamara Thomsen and Nick Clifton tied the knot on the weekend, the city they love was a special host.

Both grew up in the Heritage City and first dated 10 years ago while they were students at Maryborough State High School.



The two lost touch but reconnected last year and quickly fell in love again.



Their special day was a celebration of their love not only for each other but also for Maryborough.



Tamara got ready for the wedding in the accommodation wing of one of the city's historic homes, Stirling, which is more than 140 years old.



Even her dress was chosen with Maryborough in mind - the stunning style fit in perfectly with the vintage glamour of her big day

.

Tamara said the home's owner, Anne De Lisle, had helped make her day extra special, with the couple taking gorgeous photos in the grounds of the stunning property.



"She's probably one of the most beautiful people I've ever met, she opened up her home for us," Tamara said.

She said the day was perfect.



After getting into her gorgeous gown, Tamara travelled to Maryborough's portside precinct, where she and Nick exchanged vows by the Mary River.



She arrived at the ceremony in the replica of the city's historic steam train, the Mary Ann.



"It was a beautiful day," she said.



"The weather was perfect, everything went as planned."



After the ceremony, many guests also enjoyed a ride on the Mary Ann before joining the couple as they celebrated their union at the Brolga Theatre.



"It was just amazing," she said.



Tamara said their guests, many of whom had never been to Maryborough, had also fallen for the charm of the city during their visit.



After the reception, the couple spent the night at Stirling's self-contained unit and this week they will head off on their honeymoon.



Tamara said the couple would definitely go back and relive their memories of the day by staying at Stirling again one day in the future.



"It was a perfect way to start married life," she said.