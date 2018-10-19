Wedding anniversary for Coast couple during royal visit

TRIPLE TREAT: Stuart and Brooke Maddison will be on Fraser Island to celebrate their anniversary and a birthday - the same time Prince Harry and Meghan will be there too.

TRIPLE TREAT: Stuart and Brooke Maddison will be on Fraser Island to celebrate their anniversary and a birthday - the same time Prince Harry and Meghan will be there too. Annie Perets

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle won't be the only lovebirds on Fraser Island during their upcoming much-anticipated visit.

River Heads couple Brooke and Stuart Maddison are spending a long weekend on the island celebrating their 34th wedding anniversary as well as Mrs Maddison's birthday.

Booking the trip dates for the same time as the royal visit was a complete coincidence, but a happy one.

The two are fans of the newlyweds, especially Mrs Maddison, who describes the timeliness of the special visitors a "bonus”.

"I really love Prince Harry, and Meghan is growing on me,” Mrs Maddison said.

"They are really in love, and the news of the royal baby is very exciting.

"Just a glimpse of them would be amazing.”

Turning 54 on Monday, Mrs Maddison grew up following the world's most famous family.

"Princess Diana and I had our children around the same time,” she said.

"My mother was a royalist.”

She recalls watching the recent wedding of Harry and Meghan with her cat, while husband Stuart, who wasn't as keen, went to sleep.

The couple looks forward to visiting Fraser Island's most popular and beautiful spots during their stay.

Some one-day trippers who were waiting to catch the barge on Friday expressed their frustration that they would just miss the royals.

A tourist visiting from Melbourne joked about cancelling her return flights for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Tourists heading to Fraser Island specifically for the royals are expected to continue arriving throughout the weekend and on Monday morning..