Wedding limits and gathering rules ease in NSW

Restrictions on weddings, group bookings and outdoor gatherings will be eased after NSW recorded no new local coronavirus cases overnight.

Group bookings and outdoor gatherings of up to 30 people will be allowed from Friday and the size of weddings will increase to 300 from December.

The government has announced the latest easing of restrictions as the state recorded no new locally acquired cases of coronavirus in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

There were four cases in overseas travellers.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian announcing the easing of restrictions.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the boost to group bookings "will provide a big boost to hospitality venues".

She said larger group bookings will help people plan Christmas gatherings at a hospitality venue.

"There are a significant number of restrictions that we are now easing, (so) we ask everybody to please maintain your level of … safety," she said.

Outdoor gatherings will also increase from 10 to 30.

From December 1, up to 300 people will be allowed at weddings.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said: "we continue to remain focused on stimulating the economy, keeping businesses in business and people in jobs".

COVID FINES ISSUED OVER TWO PARTIES

Police were pelted with bottles and rocks while attempting to break up a party which had broken the Public Health Order.

Officers from Lake Macquarie Police District were called to a home on Letchworth Pde, Balmoral, near Newcastle, about 10.30pm on Saturday.

There were complaints about the size of the gathering and police found more than 100 young people at the home.

There were just 6,952 tests reported in NSW in the past day. Picture: Bianca De Marchi

A 47-year-old woman, who is responsible for the home, spoke to police and said many of the people were not invited and she had asked them to leave. However, she was still issued with a $1000 PIN.

As police tried to break up the party they were hit with bottles and rocks. The group then vandalised fences, trees and street signs.

There was another party broken up in Bondi on Sunday morning around 1.25am.

Police went to a unit block on Hall St after reports of a loud party.

They found 35 people inside the unit before they ran off. Some managed to get away while others were found hiding in the stairwell. In total, 17 people were told they would receive a $1,000 fine.

Sports fans were caught short in Northern NSW after officers cracked down on a game in Ballina.

Police were concerned by the size of the crowd and stopped the game before telling organisers to kick people out of the ground.

Officials for the club were advised they would receive a $5,000 PIN.

