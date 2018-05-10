WEEK 1: Keeping up with the Jarius brothers

REALITY STARS: Maryborough brothers Josh and Brandon Jarius have finished their first house renovation on House Rules. Below: Their mum Sue Jarius.

REALITY STARS: Maryborough brothers Josh and Brandon Jarius have finished their first house renovation on House Rules. Below: Their mum Sue Jarius. Contributed

REALITY show contestants Brandon and Josh Jarius got some tough feedback from judges following their first renovation on House Rules, but their mum thinks they did great.

Sue Jarius - arguably the biggest fans of the Maryborough team - watched the first episodes of the season with a massive smile on her face.

Sue Jarius. Valerie Horton

In the season's first episode Brandon and Josh were responsible for renovating the stairwell and a bedroom of the first house.

There was some drama, including the brothers gluing concrete sheeting onto a wall the wrong way, but ultimately received high praise on their wooden balustrade.

"I'd like them to make me a staircase like that one day,” Sue said. "And I loved the concrete wall, it was certainly beautiful when it came together.”Going into the competition, the duo feared their styling skills would be their downfall and this was exactly what was criticised with their work on the bedroom decoration. Their chosen artwork for the room, which was very colourful, was described to be untasteful and not appropriate for the space.

A judge looked at one chosen pillow and said, "a granny died on that,” and claimed another was a "run over Muppet”.

"I had a chuckle when they said that,” Sue said.

"But I like the fluffy cushion, and everyone I've talked to said they like it too.”

Brandon and Josh finished second to last on the ladder after the round, but Sue reckons it's only uphill from here.

"They've never gone shopping for bedroom stuff so I think when they get used to the shopping idea, they'll be good,” she said. "And being on the show and going into different stores is going to give them a lot of ideas.”