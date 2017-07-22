Week in review: Five biggest stories of the week

President of Hervey Bay Historical Village & Museum John Anderson near the fence where a glove was left caught in the barbwire following a break-in on Wednesday night.

Four years after they shot to fame on My Kitchen Rules, the much-loved Hervey Bay locals Dan and Steph Mullheron announced they're selling their popular cafe Eat.

Another big hit for the week was the budget news with Maryborough the big winners.

We also had a heartbreaking story about a second blow to the hardworking volunteers at Hervey Bay Historical Village & Museum after a senseless break-in on Thursday.

1. FOR SALE: MKR stars list their Hervey Bay cafe Eat

Four years after they shot to fame on cooking show My Kitchen Rules, Dan and Steph Mulheron are selling their popular cafe.

Eat at Dan and Steph's, on the Esplanade, is now on the market for $200,000.

2. 'Maryborough is a wonderful part of Qld': Governor-General

FOR Governor-General Peter Cosgrove, coming face to face with the Duncan Chapman statue was an "important moment".

The former defence force chief was joined by local leaders and members of the Fraser Coast Military Trail at the site during his first visit to Maryborough on Thursday.

3. Tools worth $3000 stolen in cruel blow for volunteers

A GLOVE caught in barbed wire could hold a clue to a senseless break-in at the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum.

A hacksaw with a missing blade believed to have been used to cut two holes in two separate fences to the property was left on the premises.

Close to $3000 worth of tools including whipper snippers and blowers were stolen from a shed.

4. Govt appoints assessor to handle councillor complaints

THE State Government will appoint an independent assessor to review and potentially prosecute all complaints against councillors in a move to continue the reform of local government.

The new measure is one of 50 recommendations from the Councillor Complaints Review conducted earlier this year.

5. BUDGET: M'boro CBD ratepayers win big with rate decrease

HE PROMISED he would keep rates down and Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has largely delivered in his new council budget.

Property owners in Maryborough's CBD are by far the biggest winners.

Almost all will be spared an increase of any kind while some are in for a decrease of up to 30%.