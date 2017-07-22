23°
News

Week in review: Five biggest stories of the week

Amy Formosa
| 22nd Jul 2017 5:00 AM
President of Hervey Bay Historical Village & Museum John Anderson near the fence where a glove was left caught in the barbwire following a break-in on Wednesday night.
President of Hervey Bay Historical Village & Museum John Anderson near the fence where a glove was left caught in the barbwire following a break-in on Wednesday night. Amy Formosa

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WE had a big week in news on the Fraser Coast! 

Four years after they shot to fame on My Kitchen Rules, the much-loved Hervey Bay locals Dan and Steph Mullheron announced they're selling their popular cafe Eat. 

Another big hit for the week was the budget news with Maryborough the big winners. 

We also had a heartbreaking story about a second blow to the hardworking volunteers at Hervey Bay Historical Village & Museum after a senseless break-in on Thursday. 

1. FOR SALE: MKR stars list their Hervey Bay cafe Eat

Four years after they shot to fame on cooking show My Kitchen Rules, Dan and Steph Mulheron are selling their popular cafe.

Eat at Dan and Steph's, on the Esplanade, is now on the market for $200,000.

Fraser Coast Chronicle digital subscription - Dan and Steph Mulheron from Eat at Dan & Steph's. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fraser Coast Chronicle digital subscription - Dan and Steph Mulheron from Eat at Dan & Steph's. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

2. 'Maryborough is a wonderful part of Qld': Governor-General

FOR Governor-General Peter Cosgrove, coming face to face with the Duncan Chapman statue was an "important moment".

The former defence force chief was joined by local leaders and members of the Fraser Coast Military Trail at the site during his first visit to Maryborough on Thursday.

The Governor General of Australia Sir Peter Cosgrove presents a Commander of Australia Medallion to committee members of the Duncan Chapman Memorial.
The Governor General of Australia Sir Peter Cosgrove presents a Commander of Australia Medallion to committee members of the Duncan Chapman Memorial. Alistair Brightman

3. Tools worth $3000 stolen in cruel blow for volunteers

A GLOVE caught in barbed wire could hold a clue to a senseless break-in at the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum.

A hacksaw with a missing blade believed to have been used to cut two holes in two separate fences to the property was left on the premises.

Close to $3000 worth of tools including whipper snippers and blowers were stolen from a shed.

John Anderson shows the hacksaw left on the premises with a missing blade believed to be used to cut the fence open.
John Anderson shows the hacksaw left on the premises with a missing blade believed to be used to cut the fence open. Amy Formosa

4. Govt appoints assessor to handle councillor complaints

THE State Government will appoint an independent assessor to review and potentially prosecute all complaints against councillors in a move to continue the reform of local government.

The new measure is one of 50 recommendations from the Councillor Complaints Review conducted earlier this year.

Minister for local government Mark Furner and Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft discuss initiatives on moving forward with the council on Wednesday.
Minister for local government Mark Furner and Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft discuss initiatives on moving forward with the council on Wednesday. Blake Antrobus

5. BUDGET: M'boro CBD ratepayers win big with rate decrease

HE PROMISED he would keep rates down and Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has largely delivered in his new council budget.

Property owners in Maryborough's CBD are by far the biggest winners.

Almost all will be spared an increase of any kind while some are in for a decrease of up to 30%.

Mayor Chris Loft hands down the Fraser Coast Regional Council 2017/18 Budget. Councillor Anne Maddern, Mayor Chris Loft and Councillor Rolf Light.
Mayor Chris Loft hands down the Fraser Coast Regional Council 2017/18 Budget. Councillor Anne Maddern, Mayor Chris Loft and Councillor Rolf Light. Valerie Horton
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccouncil fraser coast my kitchen rules

Govt appointee to prosecute complaints against councillors

Govt appointee to prosecute complaints against councillors

STATE Govt to appoint assessor to handle councillor complaints.

3 jailed, prison drug business run with smuggled phone

"Vile and insidious drug" leads to syndicate jail terms.

FAIR GO: Cities performance report is missing key indicators

For cities to be accurately compared, data sets need to be the same.

Criminal punches, headbutts victims after forced entry

Damien Francis Mooney stormed into a Point Vernon home

Local Partners

Zumba for kids to start this month in Hervey Bay

Mother-of-three and dance instructor Peta Whitney knows the cost of raising a family and wants to help Hervey Bay families keep active on a budget.

Fallen miners honoured at Burrum Coalfest

Miners memorial unveiled at this years Burrum Coalfest - June Cooke (2nd left) whose father James Wood and uncle William Wood were killed in mining accidents. Pictured with (L) niece Vicki Muller, husband Max Cooke, granddaughter Jodie Baker and her daughter Alexis and niece Glenda Perry.

"We got a bit teary."

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

Tables turn as rescue crew takes on gruelling mountain

EPIC CHALLENGE: Hundreds of runners will tackle the 4.2km run from the heart of Pomona to the top of Mt Cooroora and back on Sunday.

They are usually the people coming to the rescue of adventurers

Artists to hit the stage for Childers Festival

LIVE LINE-UP: Mzaza will hit the stage at the Childers Festival next weekend, along with many other cultural performers.

Array of cultural performances on show next weekend

Maggie's whirlwind trip around Japan

Cooking icon serves up the best of Japanese cuisine and shows you how to make it at home in her new TV special.

Exploring our complex relationship with the Southern Cross

Warwick Thornton in a scene from his documentary film We Don't Need A Map.

Filmmaker Warwick Thornton explores national identity, nationalism.

Ben will be cooking with Oma

Masterchef 2017 contestant Ben Ungermann.

MASTERCHEF'S last man standing will draw on his Dutch heritage.

Prince Charles and Camilla heading for Qld

Prince Charles and Camilla

It promises to be a holiday fit for a King

Eddie McGuire to come back as Footy Show co-host

Eddie McGuire at the Million Dollar Lunch annual fundraiser for the Children's Cancer Foundation in Melbourne, Friday, Aug. 6, 2015. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING

Footy Show axes Craig Hutchison, Sam Newman survives

Channing Tatum’s cheeky $2400 sex toy prank

Channing Tatum in a scene from "Kingsman: The Golden Circle".

Channing Tatum went all out with his prank this time

Still downloading Game of Thrones? Expect a letter

You mean to tell me HBO want to protect one of the world’s most popular shows?

HBO title holds record as most illegally downloaded show

Investment Opportunity

49 Hillyard Street, Pialba 4655

Unit 8 4 $649,000

Hervey Bay CBD Walk to shopping centre and Sea Front Oval 4 x 2 bedroom units presently returning a total of $760.00 per week rental income Phone for more...

Great Value Home Bright and Airy, a Must See.

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Situated on a hill close to the hospital, with an open aspect catching all the breezes. Three comfortable, carpeted bedrooms, all with ceiling fans and built-ins...

Holiday, Live In or Rent Out!!

31/386 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

4th level apartment 2 bedrooms Main bedroom with balcony Spacious living area Large balcony Air-conditioned Furnished unit Resort style pool area Walk to...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 $323,000

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

Are you seeking a low maintenance easy care home with side access?

18 Santa Maria Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $372,000

This RARE built property is the only one available in this area at the moment. FEATURES INCLUDE: BIG 3 bedrooms with built ins, a second large lounge room or...

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquillity is what you are looking for...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

High-profile townhouse site sells for $3.8m

CBRE's Brendan Robins and Rem Rafter on site at Wurtulla.

Prime 1.5ha Sunshine Coast property set for town homes development

Owner tells of ghostly goings on at old Mackay pub

GHOST STORIES: Several people have died at the Mirani Hotel

Owner says pub is 'definitely haunted'

Gladstone couple ready to sell fishing lodge for $1.6m

Mark and Lyn Abel-Lorberg are trying to sell Awoonga Gateway Lodge.

Awoonga Gateway Lodge is for sale.

Developers 'pushing the envelope' with subdivisions

Darren Boettcher.

"When I said the block couldn't be subdivided, he just walked out"