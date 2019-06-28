Menu
Whats On

WEEKEND EVENTS: 11 exciting activities across the Coast

Blake Antrobus
by
28th Jun 2019 3:03 PM
SATURDAY

Steamfesta

When: 1pm-4pm

Where: Queens Park

What: Maryborough invites you to put on your best Steampunk gear and be part of the world-record attempt for the largest number of Steampunk enthusiasts in one place.

Cost: Free entry

Perry and Kym Latter (right) have created some steampunk gadgets which will be on sale in the Excelsior Band Hall at the Steamfesta.
Perry and Kym Latter (right) have created some steampunk gadgets which will be on sale in the Excelsior Band Hall at the Steamfesta. contributed



Poppins Street Party

When: 4pm-9.30pm

Where: Wharf St, Portside Precinct

What: Right after the Steamfesta, join the city for a fun, family-friendly event at Maryborough's Portside Precinct with plenty of stalls, food, activities and live entertainment.

Cost: Free

Don't miss out on this year's Mary Poppins CBD Street Party.
Don't miss out on this year's Mary Poppins CBD Street Party. Contributed



2019 Fight Night

When: 2.30pm

Where: Hervey Bay PCYC

What: The PCYC boxing academy's annual fight night is back and bigger than ever. Live entertainment, drinks and food to feature along with the action from local and interstate boxers.

Cost: Adult $10, children under 18 $10, family (two children, two adults) $40, VIP $75, VIP table (10 tickets) $700

Hervey Bay PCYC Fight Night - Tyler Wheeler (red) from Gladstone Boxing Club v Levi Nicholls from Attilla Boxing Academy in the 34 kg division.
Hervey Bay PCYC Fight Night - Tyler Wheeler (red) from Gladstone Boxing Club v Levi Nicholls from Attilla Boxing Academy in the 34 kg division. Alistair Brightman

Wildlife Day at the Gallery

When: 10am-2.30pm

Where: Hervey Bay Regional Gallery

What: Volunteers from the Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary will attend with dingoes and reptiles while from 1pm environmentalist John Parsons will host informative education sessions on microbats.

Cost: Free

Pig Races

When: 1pm-4pm

Where: Maryborough Sports Club

What: Enjoy a great afternoon of pig racing down at the sports club. Raffles and calcuttas will also feature. All funds raised go to the Hervey Bay Children's Hospital.

Cost: Free entry

Pier Park Markets

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Markets operate each Saturday. Plenty of stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables, local wares and much more on display.

Cost: Free

Urangan Pier Markets - Donna West and Julie Vojkovic from Sydney take a moment to smell the flowers.
Urangan Pier Markets - Donna West and Julie Vojkovic from Sydney take a moment to smell the flowers. Cody Fox

SUNDAY

Let's Go Fly A Kite

When: 10am-2pm

Where: Queens Park

What: Part of the week-long Mary Poppins Festival, children will be able to decorate their very own Mary Poppins-inspired kite and watch it come to life in the skies. Kites will be available for purchase.

Cost: Free entry

Sunday in the Park

When: 9am-1pm

Where: Queens Park

What: Come along for a great morning out with the MELSA trains and a performance from the Excelsior Band. $2 to ride the mini trains.

Cost: Free entry

Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour

When: 9am

Where: Maryborough City Hall

What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Phone 1800 214 789.

Cost: Free

Dressed in heritage costume, volunteer Ailsa Head takes Maryborough resident Debbie Brown (right) and her visitor, Griffin University student from Sri Lanka Lakshi Senevirathna around the Heritage City on a Walking Tour.
Dressed in heritage costume, volunteer Ailsa Head takes Maryborough resident Debbie Brown (right) and her visitor, Griffin University student from Sri Lanka Lakshi Senevirathna around the Heritage City on a Walking Tour. Boni Holmes


ALL WEEKEND

2019 Bay City Isuzu Fraser Coast All Breeds Show

When: From 8am

Where: Maryborough Showgrounds

What: Two hundred led and ridden breed classes, including young stock and futurity, junior and beginner, plus a full show-horse and hunter program. All-breeds challenge event on Saturday from 5.30pm

Cost: Free entry

Bunnings Warehouse Workshops

When: 10am-11am

Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay

What: Variety of kids' workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential - contact 41285100.

Cost: Free

