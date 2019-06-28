WEEKEND EVENTS: 11 exciting activities across the Coast
SATURDAY
Steamfesta
When: 1pm-4pm
Where: Queens Park
What: Maryborough invites you to put on your best Steampunk gear and be part of the world-record attempt for the largest number of Steampunk enthusiasts in one place.
Cost: Free entry
Poppins Street Party
When: 4pm-9.30pm
Where: Wharf St, Portside Precinct
What: Right after the Steamfesta, join the city for a fun, family-friendly event at Maryborough's Portside Precinct with plenty of stalls, food, activities and live entertainment.
Cost: Free
2019 Fight Night
When: 2.30pm
Where: Hervey Bay PCYC
What: The PCYC boxing academy's annual fight night is back and bigger than ever. Live entertainment, drinks and food to feature along with the action from local and interstate boxers.
Cost: Adult $10, children under 18 $10, family (two children, two adults) $40, VIP $75, VIP table (10 tickets) $700
Wildlife Day at the Gallery
When: 10am-2.30pm
Where: Hervey Bay Regional Gallery
What: Volunteers from the Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary will attend with dingoes and reptiles while from 1pm environmentalist John Parsons will host informative education sessions on microbats.
Cost: Free
Pig Races
When: 1pm-4pm
Where: Maryborough Sports Club
What: Enjoy a great afternoon of pig racing down at the sports club. Raffles and calcuttas will also feature. All funds raised go to the Hervey Bay Children's Hospital.
Cost: Free entry
Pier Park Markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Markets operate each Saturday. Plenty of stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables, local wares and much more on display.
Cost: Free
SUNDAY
Let's Go Fly A Kite
When: 10am-2pm
Where: Queens Park
What: Part of the week-long Mary Poppins Festival, children will be able to decorate their very own Mary Poppins-inspired kite and watch it come to life in the skies. Kites will be available for purchase.
Cost: Free entry
Sunday in the Park
When: 9am-1pm
Where: Queens Park
What: Come along for a great morning out with the MELSA trains and a performance from the Excelsior Band. $2 to ride the mini trains.
Cost: Free entry
Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour
When: 9am
Where: Maryborough City Hall
What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Phone 1800 214 789.
Cost: Free
ALL WEEKEND
2019 Bay City Isuzu Fraser Coast All Breeds Show
When: From 8am
Where: Maryborough Showgrounds
What: Two hundred led and ridden breed classes, including young stock and futurity, junior and beginner, plus a full show-horse and hunter program. All-breeds challenge event on Saturday from 5.30pm
Cost: Free entry
Bunnings Warehouse Workshops
When: 10am-11am
Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay
What: Variety of kids' workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential - contact 41285100.
Cost: Free