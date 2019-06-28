WEEKEND EVENTS: 11 exciting activities across the Coast

SATURDAY



Steamfesta



When: 1pm-4pm



Where: Queens Park



What: Maryborough invites you to put on your best Steampunk gear and be part of the world-record attempt for the largest number of Steampunk enthusiasts in one place.



Cost: Free entry

Perry and Kym Latter (right) have created some steampunk gadgets which will be on sale in the Excelsior Band Hall at the Steamfesta. contributed





Poppins Street Party



When: 4pm-9.30pm



Where: Wharf St, Portside Precinct



What: Right after the Steamfesta, join the city for a fun, family-friendly event at Maryborough's Portside Precinct with plenty of stalls, food, activities and live entertainment.



Cost: Free

Don't miss out on this year's Mary Poppins CBD Street Party. Contributed





2019 Fight Night



When: 2.30pm



Where: Hervey Bay PCYC



What: The PCYC boxing academy's annual fight night is back and bigger than ever. Live entertainment, drinks and food to feature along with the action from local and interstate boxers.



Cost: Adult $10, children under 18 $10, family (two children, two adults) $40, VIP $75, VIP table (10 tickets) $700

Wildlife Day at the Gallery



When: 10am-2.30pm



Where: Hervey Bay Regional Gallery



What: Volunteers from the Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary will attend with dingoes and reptiles while from 1pm environmentalist John Parsons will host informative education sessions on microbats.



Cost: Free

Pig Races



When: 1pm-4pm



Where: Maryborough Sports Club



What: Enjoy a great afternoon of pig racing down at the sports club. Raffles and calcuttas will also feature. All funds raised go to the Hervey Bay Children's Hospital.



Cost: Free entry

Pier Park Markets



When: 7am-1pm



Where: Pier Park, Urangan



What: Markets operate each Saturday. Plenty of stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables, local wares and much more on display.



Cost: Free

SUNDAY



Let's Go Fly A Kite



When: 10am-2pm



Where: Queens Park



What: Part of the week-long Mary Poppins Festival, children will be able to decorate their very own Mary Poppins-inspired kite and watch it come to life in the skies. Kites will be available for purchase.



Cost: Free entry

Sunday in the Park



When: 9am-1pm



Where: Queens Park



What: Come along for a great morning out with the MELSA trains and a performance from the Excelsior Band. $2 to ride the mini trains.



Cost: Free entry



Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour



When: 9am



Where: Maryborough City Hall



What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Phone 1800 214 789.



Cost: Free

Dressed in heritage costume, volunteer Ailsa Head takes Maryborough resident Debbie Brown (right) and her visitor, Griffin University student from Sri Lanka Lakshi Senevirathna around the Heritage City on a Walking Tour. Boni Holmes



ALL WEEKEND



2019 Bay City Isuzu Fraser Coast All Breeds Show



When: From 8am



Where: Maryborough Showgrounds



What: Two hundred led and ridden breed classes, including young stock and futurity, junior and beginner, plus a full show-horse and hunter program. All-breeds challenge event on Saturday from 5.30pm



Cost: Free entry



Bunnings Warehouse Workshops



When: 10am-11am



Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay



What: Variety of kids' workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential - contact 41285100.



Cost: Free