Retirees’ journey begins at Maryborough Showgrounds

FRASER COAST EXPO: Geoff and Yolanda Lever from Brisbane take a break from looking for their dream caravan at the Fraser Coast Expo. Photo: Stuart Fast

GEOFF and Yolanda Lever are ready to hit the road but first, they need to the perfect caravan.

The Brisbane retirees knew just the place to look for it - the Fraser Coast Expo.

They were among the thousands who visited Maryborough Showgrounds at the weekend for the popular annual event.

The Expo puts the latest in camping, caravanning, boating and fishing equipment on display.

Geoff and Yolanda visited the expo to find their perfect caravan for a planned road trip through Queensland.

They said there were a lot of destinations in the state they hadn't seen before and the convenience of caravanning would allow them to travel easily.

Matt and Amanda Gronzik from Eli Waters went to the Expo as it offered them the

opportunity to shop for accessories for their own caravan.

For the couple and their daughters Harper and Eve, caravanning is the ideal way to holiday during the coronavirus crisis as overseas travel was not possible.

FRASER COAST EXPO: Parents Amanda and Matt Groznik with children Harper and Eve enjoying the Fraser Coast expo. Photo: Stuart Fast

Fraser Coast Expo director Bob Carroll said he had received positive feedback from happy visitors who praised the efforts organisers went to in ensuring COVID safety.

He said the Expo was a return to normality following the easing of coronavirus restrictions in Queensland.

Mr Carroll also said the Expo was a way to showcase local businesses, saying if people bought a caravan, they were most likely to use it to explore their home area.

"It's money going back into the regional economy," he said.