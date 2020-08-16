Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
FRASER COAST EXPO: Geoff and Yolanda Lever from Brisbane take a break from looking for their dream caravan at the Fraser Coast Expo. Photo: Stuart Fast
FRASER COAST EXPO: Geoff and Yolanda Lever from Brisbane take a break from looking for their dream caravan at the Fraser Coast Expo. Photo: Stuart Fast
Whats On

Retirees’ journey begins at Maryborough Showgrounds

Stuart Fast
16th Aug 2020 12:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GEOFF and Yolanda Lever are ready to hit the road but first, they need to the perfect caravan.

The Brisbane retirees knew just the place to look for it - the Fraser Coast Expo.

They were among the thousands who visited Maryborough Showgrounds at the weekend for the popular annual event.

The Expo puts the latest in camping, caravanning, boating and fishing equipment on display.

Geoff and Yolanda visited the expo to find their perfect caravan for a planned road trip through Queensland.

They said there were a lot of destinations in the state they hadn't seen before and the convenience of caravanning would allow them to travel easily.

Matt and Amanda Gronzik from Eli Waters went to the Expo as it offered them the

opportunity to shop for accessories for their own caravan.

For the couple and their daughters Harper and Eve, caravanning is the ideal way to holiday during the coronavirus crisis as overseas travel was not possible.

FRASER COAST EXPO: Parents Amanda and Matt Groznik with children Harper and Eve enjoying the Fraser Coast expo. Photo: Stuart Fast
FRASER COAST EXPO: Parents Amanda and Matt Groznik with children Harper and Eve enjoying the Fraser Coast expo. Photo: Stuart Fast

Fraser Coast Expo director Bob Carroll said he had received positive feedback from happy visitors who praised the efforts organisers went to in ensuring COVID safety.

He said the Expo was a return to normality following the easing of coronavirus restrictions in Queensland.

Mr Carroll also said the Expo was a way to showcase local businesses, saying if people bought a caravan, they were most likely to use it to explore their home area.

"It's money going back into the regional economy," he said.

More Stories

fcbusiness fccommunity fcevents fcwhatson
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PHOTOS: Fraser Coast Expo 2020

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Fraser Coast Expo 2020

        Whats On Everything for the weekend camping trip.

        ‘Unlikely we will return to life as we knew it’

        Premium Content ‘Unlikely we will return to life as we knew it’

        Opinion In an open letter to her fellow Queenslanders, the state’s Chief Health Officer has...

        Wild weather brings strong wind, rain to region

        Premium Content Wild weather brings strong wind, rain to region

        Weather Severe storm warning issued last night

        Professor who helped shape Coast uni retires

        Premium Content Professor who helped shape Coast uni retires

        Education See why he wanted the Fraser Coast to have a campus