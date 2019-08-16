WEEKEND FUN: What's happening on the Fraser Coast
TODAY
Glenwood Swap Meet and Car and Bike Show
When:From 6.30am
Where:Glenwood Community Hall, Pepper Rd
What:The annual swap meet will also feature a car and bike show, with 200 sites selling or swapping vehicle parts.
Plenty of memorabilia, antiques, jewellery and tools on offer, as well as model cars for display.
Cost:Adults $5, children under 12 free
Soul City - Live and Free
When:8pm-late
Where:Hervey Bay Boat Club
What:Well-known nine-piece jazz band Soul City will headline the Boat Club's main lounge for a free concert.
Cost:Free
Pier Park Markets
When:7am-1pm
Where:Pier Park, Urangan
What:Markets operate each Saturday.
Plenty of stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables, local wares and much more on display.
Cost:Free
Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour
When:9am
Where:Maryborough City Hall
What:Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour.
Contact 1800214789.
Cost:Free
TOMORROW
Come and Try Shotgun Sports
When:9am-2pm
Where:Fraser Coast Shooting Complex
What:The Sporting Shooters Association of Australia Fraser Coast will have a come and try day at the complex for those aged 11 and up.
Bring closed-in shoes.
Cost:$15 per person, covers ammunition, hearing protection and firearm use
14th Gel Ball Open Day
When:From 9am
Where:Susan River Gel Ball grounds
What:Come for an hour or for the day and enjoy this tactical adventure game in the heart of Susan River.
Bring your own blaster or use one provided.
Sausage sizzle provided.
Cost:$33 per person
ALL WEEKEND
Fraser Coast Expo
When:Saturday 8.30am-5pm, Sunday 8.30am-4pm
Where:Maryborough Showgrounds
What:This event, now in its 11th year, is the Fraser Coast's largest and most successful outdoor event of its kind.
More than 150 businesses will display the latest leading home and outdoor products, caravans, camper trailers, boats, 4x4s and more.
Cost:Adults $12, seniors $10, children under 16 free
Biggenden Charity Campdraft
WHEN:From 8am both days, 5pm rodeo on Saturday
WHERE: Teebar Showgrounds
WHAT:Raising money for Lifeflight, the Cancer Council and the Leukaemia Foundation, the annual event will have campdraft and barrel competitions run across two days with Saturday night rodeo.
COST:
Adults $10, 7-17years $5 and family $25