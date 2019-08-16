WEEKEND FUN: What's happening on the Fraser Coast

2017 Wide Bay and Fraser Coast Home Show and Caravan Camping 4X4 & Fishing Expo, Maryborough Showgrounds - Michelle O'Connor and Amanda Slean.

TODAY

Glenwood Swap Meet and Car and Bike Show

When:

From 6.30am

Where:

Glenwood Community Hall, Pepper Rd

What:

The annual swap meet will also feature a car and bike show, with 200 sites selling or swapping vehicle parts.

Plenty of memorabilia, antiques, jewellery and tools on offer, as well as model cars for display.

Cost:

Adults $5, children under 12 free

Soul City - Live and Free

When:

8pm-late

Where:

Hervey Bay Boat Club

What:

Well-known nine-piece jazz band Soul City will headline the Boat Club's main lounge for a free concert.

Cost:

Free

Pier Park Markets

When:

7am-1pm

Where:

Pier Park, Urangan

What:

Markets operate each Saturday.

Plenty of stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables, local wares and much more on display.

Cost:

Free

Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour

When:

9am

Where:

Maryborough City Hall

What:

Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour.

Contact 1800214789.

Cost:

Free

TOMORROW

Come and Try Shotgun Sports

When:

9am-2pm

Where:

Fraser Coast Shooting Complex

What:

The Sporting Shooters Association of Australia Fraser Coast will have a come and try day at the complex for those aged 11 and up.

Bring closed-in shoes.

Cost:

$15 per person, covers ammunition, hearing protection and firearm use

14th Gel Ball Open Day

When:

From 9am

Where:

Susan River Gel Ball grounds

What:

Come for an hour or for the day and enjoy this tactical adventure game in the heart of Susan River.

Bring your own blaster or use one provided.

Sausage sizzle provided.

Cost:

$33 per person

ALL WEEKEND

Fraser Coast Expo

When:

Saturday 8.30am-5pm, Sunday 8.30am-4pm

Where:

Maryborough Showgrounds

What:

This event, now in its 11th year, is the Fraser Coast's largest and most successful outdoor event of its kind.

More than 150 businesses will display the latest leading home and outdoor products, caravans, camper trailers, boats, 4x4s and more.

Cost:

Adults $12, seniors $10, children under 16 free

Biggenden Charity Campdraft

WHEN:

From 8am both days, 5pm rodeo on Saturday

WHERE

: Teebar Showgrounds

WHAT:

Raising money for Lifeflight, the Cancer Council and the Leukaemia Foundation, the annual event will have campdraft and barrel competitions run across two days with Saturday night rodeo.

COST:

Adults $10, 7-17years $5 and family $25