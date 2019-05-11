Weekend list plus everything you need to know for By the C

TODAY

Village Markets

WHAT: Lots of market stalls from craft, food and bric-a-brac.

Support the local SES and come for a Burrum Burger.

WHEN: 7am - 11am

WHERE: Burrum Heads Community Hall

Paint Yourself Happy

WHAT: Children's workshop by Priscilla Ransley for Little Skippers (ages five to eight) uses rhythm, dance and colour therapy to paint yourself happy.

Bookings essential, please phone 4197 4206.

WHEN: 10.30am - noon

WHERE: Hervey Bay Regional Gallery

COST: Members $11/ non-members $15.

Mother's Day workshop

WHAT: A beautiful morning for Mums to come and create a bracelet or handbag chain.

Limited seating with four to 10 people per workshop, for more information call 0422 658 854.

WHEN: 10am (90 minutes)

WHERE: The Wandering Teapot, Stocklands Mall food court

COST: $15 per Bracelet/ Bag Chain

Gold coin yoga

WHAT: Bring a friend, bring your family, bring a mat if you have one (some provided), bring a hat and water, maybe a towel and sunscreen.

All levels of experience and ability are welcome.

WHEN: 8 - 9am

WHERE: Nielsens Park, Hervey Bay

COST: Gold coin

Wine Glass Painting

WHAT: Cost includes a wine glass, tumbler or bottle painted by you, a glass of wine on arrival and cheese and crackers while you paint.

WHEN: 2pm - 4pm

WHERE: Fraser Coast Catering, 273 Kent Street, Maryborough

COST: $25, payment is cash only.

Gatakers by night

WHAT: Bring a chair and settle in with friends as Gatakers Courtyard is transformed with live music from Slainte.

WHEN: 6 - 9pm

WHERE: 311 Kent Street Maryborough

COST: Free

TOMORROW

2019 Mother's Day Classic

Hervey Bay's annual Mother's Day Classic fun run and walk, Pier Park - Team Red Hammers, Angela McCosker and Emily Sweet, Valerie Horton

WHAT: The foreshore will be a sea of pink when the sixth annual Hervey Bay Mother's Day Classic gets under way at Scarness Park on Sunday morning.

The Mother's Day classic is a fun run and walk raising funds and awareness for breast cancer research.

The event includes various distances and a 100m kids' dash. Prizes will be awarded for best dressed.

Over 300 participants have pre-registered but you can also register from 7am this morning.

COST: Entry fees are $25 for adults and $10 for children.

WHEN: The official welcome will take place at 8.30am before the 100m kids' dash at 8.45am

At 9am, the 5km run starts along with the three walking distances.

If you are unable to attend and want to support the event you can register as a 'Support us in Spirit' participant by visiting the Mothers Day Classic web page.

Jazz by the River

WHAT: Clint Allen Quartet presented by the Maryborough Regional Arts Council. Enjoy an afternoon of fine jazz, company and drinks in the foyer.

WHEN: 2pm - 4.30pm

WHERE: Brolga Theatre and Convention Centre

COST: For tickets call Brolga Box Office on 4122 6060.

Mother's Day Flow session

WHAT: Come and try an acrylic pouring workshop with Sarah Cooper.

Enjoy letting your creative juices flow and walk away with beautiful pieces of art for you and your mum, with lasting memories of a fun morning of friendship and sharing.

Bring your own canvases for the session.

WHEN: 10am - noon

WHERE: Fraser Coast Art Gallery and Academy, 9/17 Luizzi Street, Hervey Bay

COST: $80 for an individual booking, $150 for two, and $210 for three.

Bookings can be made online at frasercoastart.com or call 4325 382.

EVENTS ON BOTH DAYS

Mothers Day Hide and Hunt

WHAT: Join Hervey Bay Rocks to fill the Esplanade with flower themed rocks for all the Mums.

Bring your painted rocks and join us for a hide and hunt on Saturday to celebrate Mother's Day.

Please hide more rocks than you keep, to ensure there are plenty of rocks to be found.

There will be prize rocks hidden with great prizes generously donated by local businesses, so look carefully and you could find a present to give to Mum for Mother's Day.

WHEN: Saturday 10am - 4pm rock hiding, all Sunday rock hunting, prizes to be collected Train Park Sunday 4 - 4.40pm

WHERE: The Esplanade between Scarness Beach and Shelly Beach

BY THE C

THE Fraser Coast is counting down the hours until some of the biggest names in Australian music, including rock legend Jimmy Barnes, take to the stage in Hervey Bay.

With thousands of revellers set to attend the event, which will kick off at 1.30pm with Boom Crash Opera, it is set to be every bit as popular as the inaugural concert last year.

Gates will open at Fraser Coast Park located between Hervey Bay's PCYC and the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre, at 12.30pm, or noon for premium ticket holders.

The show will go on, rain hail or shine.

To make sure you get the most out of your day, here are five things you should know about By the C.

Bring along chair

Festival goers can bring larger fold up chairs to the event, but no low back chairs or picnic blankets.

Umbrellas are not allowed at the venue, along with marquees or shade tents.

Aerosol cans, picnic baskets, metal cutlery, selfie sticks and professional standard cameras are also banned.

Bring a small esky

Patrons can bring a small esky or cooler bag with snack food, as well as sealed plastic water bottles, but alcohol or soft drinks cannot be brought into the venue. Footwear must be worn at all times, and sun protection, such as hats and sun screen are encouraged.

Cash and card will be accepted at bars and most food vendors. No ATM will be available at the site.

Catch the bus

Parking at the venue will be limited. Spaces for about 400 cars will be available, but patrons are urged to take advantage of the buses that will be available to and from the park.

Buses will leave regularly and will pick up residents from around the Bay, while a service will also operate between Maryborough and Hervey Bay. Buses will depart from Charles St, Pialba for one hour after the concert finishes and will go directly to Maryborough City Hall. To find out more about the bus schedule, check online. Hervey Bay High School is providing parking for the event at a cost of $10 per vehicle. Gates will close 30 minutes after the concert.

Free water stations

A smoking area will be available at the site for those needing the space. It will be located opposite the toilets, which can be found near the entry point of Fraser Park. There will also be free water stations, a premium standing section near the stage and wheelchair-accessible viewing will be available. A first aid site will be set up near the entry point.

If in doubt, just leave it at home

All bags will be searched upon entry. Anyone in possession of a prohibited item can be denied entry to the site. If in doubt, leave it at home. There will be no pass outs at the event. Photo ID will be required to purchase alcohol at the event.