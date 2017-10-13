27°
News

Weekend thunderstorms, heavy rain predicted on Fraser Coast

WET WEEKEND: Heavy rain and thunderstorms are predicted for the Fraser Coast this weekend.
WET WEEKEND: Heavy rain and thunderstorms are predicted for the Fraser Coast this weekend. Valerie Horton
Blake Antrobus
by

BE SURE to keep those umbrellas handy, because the Fraser Coast is in for a wet weekend.

With two troughs moving through the region, rainfalls of up to 50ml are predicted for Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a 90% chance of rain and chance of thunderstorms across both towns.

BOM Duty Forecaster Lauren Pattie said there was uncertainty over where the focus of the trough will be, but said it definitely looked like a rainy weekend.

"Event totals could be quite large for a couple of areas... but it depends on where the trough sits on the coast," Ms Pattie said.

"But there's definitely potential for thunderstorms and heavy rain in some locations."

Maximum temperatures of 25ºC and 23ºC are predicted over Saturday and Sunday respectively for Hervey Bay.

In Maryborough, maximum temperatures will be between 26ºC and 23ºC.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology fcweather fraser coast

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Councillors respond to allegations raised by mayor's son

Councillors respond to allegations raised by mayor's son

Fraser Coast councillors have condemned allegations raised by mayor Chris Loft's son in an online video blog.

  • News

  • 13th Oct 2017 2:00 PM

11 things to do in and around the Fraser Coast (Oct 14-15)

RAINBOW SPRAY: The Mud Rats colour up at last year's Colour Run at the Maryborough Showgrounds. This weekend's Colour Run starts at 12pm.

Check our list of things to do in the region.

Man suffers burns after small explosion in M'Boro

BURNS: The man was taken to Maryborough Hospital after an explosion burned his legs.

The man was taken to Maryborough Hospital.

Finalists announced for Business and Tourism Awards

IN WITH A CHANCE: Maryborough State High School's FraserPop is a finalist in the Events and Events Management category.

Judges will assess the 19 categories.

Local Partners