Weekend thunderstorms, heavy rain predicted on Fraser Coast

WET WEEKEND: Heavy rain and thunderstorms are predicted for the Fraser Coast this weekend.

WET WEEKEND: Heavy rain and thunderstorms are predicted for the Fraser Coast this weekend. Valerie Horton

BE SURE to keep those umbrellas handy, because the Fraser Coast is in for a wet weekend.

With two troughs moving through the region, rainfalls of up to 50ml are predicted for Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a 90% chance of rain and chance of thunderstorms across both towns.

BOM Duty Forecaster Lauren Pattie said there was uncertainty over where the focus of the trough will be, but said it definitely looked like a rainy weekend.

"Event totals could be quite large for a couple of areas... but it depends on where the trough sits on the coast," Ms Pattie said.

"But there's definitely potential for thunderstorms and heavy rain in some locations."

Maximum temperatures of 25ºC and 23ºC are predicted over Saturday and Sunday respectively for Hervey Bay.

In Maryborough, maximum temperatures will be between 26ºC and 23ºC.