Weekend weather is looking good for fishing

Amanda Drury | 24th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
Scott and Glyn with some very respectable threadfin - weighed in at 6.55kg and 7.86kg. Caught in the river.
Scott and Glyn with some very respectable threadfin - weighed in at 6.55kg and 7.86kg. Caught in the river.

WHO is glad the weekend has arrived?

Any keen fisho would have noticed the upcoming good weather we have forecast.

Let's jump into his week's fishing report so we can give you the information you'll need to help you catch a big one.

For the past couple of weeks boaties have been getting fairly reasonable catches of our mixed winter species and within such a short travel time - within the Strait along the islands ledges and reef around Tinnanbah, Snout Point, Fig Tree and Gary's Anchorage nice cod, grassy sweetlip, moses perch and the odd legal coral trout has been landed mostly on lives or squid.

Good pencil squid and large tiger squid have been on the move in the cooler waters and can be tempted by a medium size jig.

We find orange or pink works well through the day and the more natural bait colours like blue and green in the evening.

Leon Davis weighed in his nice little 3.45kg queen fish caught on a lure.
Leon Davis weighed in his nice little 3.45kg queen fish caught on a lure.

Or alternately, pull on your fishing boots, grab your hand spear, head-light and head to the rocks around Boonoroo Point, Poona Point or down around Point Vernon.

For the bigger boats heading up the inside of the island toward Rooney's or the gutters, or out over the bottom bar was an option with small windows of just the right weather to gather a feed.

Pearlies, reds, parrot, scarlets and a variety of cod species are on the catch list.

The sharks have been patchy and will only improve as the water temps drop.

The river systems continue to fish well with some unusual catches coming in from down the heads.

Pelagic fish must be chasing up the bait balls around the rocks as well as some nice black jew and threadfin salmon.

If you're chasing a feed of whiting or bream there is still a heap around.

Bream are lurking around the mangrove roots and structures and look in the deep channels and holes for the whiting.

Topics:  fcfishing fraser coast outdoor-living

