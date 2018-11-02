WEEKEND WRAP: 9 things to do on the Fraser Coast
SATURDAY
Energy and Well-Being Expo
When:9am-4pm
Where:Brolga Theatre
What:A great day with psychic readers and healers, crystals and cards, well-being products and aura photos for mystic enthusiasts.
Cost:$5 entry, children under 13 free
Maryborough BMX Twilight
When:Racing from 2pm
Where:Maryborough BMX track
What:Local and visiting riders from all over the state will contest the Heritage City's next BMX Twilight.
Cost:Free entry
Book launch
When:9.30am-11am
Where:Mary Ryan's Hervey Bay
What:Award-winning Fraser Coast author Robyn Osbourne will be hosting a signing of her new picture book Bruno: the Boisterous Blue Dog from the Bush at the bookstore cafe.
Cost:Free entry
Urangan Pier Markets
When:7am-1pm
Where:Pier Park, Urangan
What:The staple of Hervey Bay's market scene with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer near the Urangan Pier.
Cost:Free
SUNDAY
Sunday Riverside
When:3-6pm
Where:On the lawn near the Brolga Theatre
What:Enjoy a lazy Sunday afternoon by the river and relish in the lawn games, bar and market stalls. The Glen Albrecht Band will provide live music.
Cost:Free entry
Big Gay Brunch
WHEN:10.30am-noon
WHERE:Bella's Chit Chat Cafe, Urangan.
WHAT:Every first Sunday of the month, a social gathering of the LGBT+Q community and friends catch up to make new friends in a relaxed and friendly environment.
Cost:Free
Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club
WHEN:6pm
WHERE:Zephyr St Theatre
WHAT:Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a drink at the licensed bar.
COST:$5 for non-members, free entry for members
ALL WEEKEND
Maryborough Dog Show
When:First show 4pm Saturday, second show 8am Sunday
Where:Dog Complex Section, Maryborough Showgrounds
What:Join the Maryborough Kennel Club for two exciting dog shows with more than 400 purebred pedigree dogs on display.
A canteen will be open throughout the weekend.
Cost:Free entry
Bunnings Warehouse Workshops
When:10-11am
Where:Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay
What:Variety of kids' workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential - contact 41285100.
Cost:Free