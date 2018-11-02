WEEKEND WRAP: 9 things to do on the Fraser Coast

BMX MEET: Riders from all over the state will meet in Maryborough this weekend for the BMX Twilight at the bike track near the Maryborough Speedway

SATURDAY

Energy and Well-Being Expo

When:

9am-4pm

Where:

Brolga Theatre

What:

A great day with psychic readers and healers, crystals and cards, well-being products and aura photos for mystic enthusiasts.

Cost:

$5 entry, children under 13 free

Maryborough BMX Twilight

When:

Racing from 2pm

Where:

Maryborough BMX track

What:

Local and visiting riders from all over the state will contest the Heritage City's next BMX Twilight.

Cost:

Free entry

Book launch

When:

9.30am-11am

Where:

Mary Ryan's Hervey Bay

What:

Award-winning Fraser Coast author Robyn Osbourne will be hosting a signing of her new picture book Bruno: the Boisterous Blue Dog from the Bush at the bookstore cafe.

Cost:

Free entry

Urangan Pier Markets

When:

7am-1pm

Where:

Pier Park, Urangan

What:

The staple of Hervey Bay's market scene with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer near the Urangan Pier.

Cost:

Free

SUNDAY

Sunday Riverside

When:

3-6pm

Where:

On the lawn near the Brolga Theatre

What:

Enjoy a lazy Sunday afternoon by the river and relish in the lawn games, bar and market stalls. The Glen Albrecht Band will provide live music.

Cost:

Free entry

Big Gay Brunch

WHEN:

10.30am-noon

WHERE:

Bella's Chit Chat Cafe, Urangan.

WHAT:

Every first Sunday of the month, a social gathering of the LGBT+Q community and friends catch up to make new friends in a relaxed and friendly environment.

Cost:

Free

Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club

WHEN:

6pm

WHERE:

Zephyr St Theatre

WHAT:

Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a drink at the licensed bar.

COST:

$5 for non-members, free entry for members

ALL WEEKEND

Maryborough Dog Show

When:

First show 4pm Saturday, second show 8am Sunday

Where:

Dog Complex Section, Maryborough Showgrounds

What:

Join the Maryborough Kennel Club for two exciting dog shows with more than 400 purebred pedigree dogs on display.

A canteen will be open throughout the weekend.

Cost:

Free entry

Bunnings Warehouse Workshops

When:

10-11am

Where:

Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay

What:

Variety of kids' workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential - contact 41285100.

Cost:

Free