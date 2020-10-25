WEEKLY WEATHER: What to expect for the coming days

THE Fraser Coast can expect the last week of October to be warm and wet.

Monday temperatures in Hervey Bay are expected to be a minimum of 18 degrees with a maximum of 29.

Maryborough can expect the minimum to be 18 with a maximum of 30 degrees and there is a high possibility of rain for both locations.

On Tuesday both Hervey Bay and Maryborough can expect a minimum of 18 with a maximum of 29, with a high possibility of rainfall.

Wednesday temperatures for Hervey Bay are expected to have a minimum of 18 with a maximum of 27.

Maryborough is expected to have a minimum of 17 with a maximum of 28.

Both locations have a high possibility of rain on Wednesday with a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

On Thursday, Hervey Bay is expected to have a minimum of 16 with a maximum of 29, Maryborough can expected a minimum of 16 and a maximum of 30.

There is a medium chance of rain on Thursday.

Hervey Bay can expect Friday to be another warm day, with a minimum of 17 and a maximum of 29 and Maryborough can expect a minimum of 15 reaching a maximum of 31.

There is a low chance of rain for Friday.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the lower 30s over the weekend with a low chance of rainfall.