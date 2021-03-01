Menu
The weather will remain warm but the chances of rain will increase throughout the week.
WEEKLY WEATHER: What to expect for the days ahead

Stuart Fast
1st Mar 2021 5:00 AM
The Fraser Coast is in for a warm week, with temperatures expected to be in the low 30s for most days.

On Monday, Hervey Bay can expect a minimum temperature of 23 degrees and a maximum temperature of 31 while Maryborough can expect a minimum of 21 and maximum of 33.

Hervey Bay can expect a minimum of 22 and maximum of 32 on Tuesday, with Maryborough set to expect a minimum of 21 and maximum of 34.

The heat will ease slightly on Wednesday with a minimum of 22 and maximum of 31 for Hervey Bay and minimum of 21 and maximum of 32 for Maryborough.

Showers are expected for Thursday, with a continued decrease in temperature.

Hervey Bay can expect a minimum of 21 and maximum of 29 while Maryborough can expect a minimum of 21 and maximum of 30.

On Friday, Hervey Bay can expect a minimum of 21 and maximum of 28 while Maryborough can expect a minimum of 20 and maximum of 29.

Weekend temperatures will range from the low 20s to high 20s.

The possibility of rain will increase as the week progresses with the highest chance of rain being on Thursday for both locations.

