WEATHER: Cloudy skies over the Mary River. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

WEEKLY WEATHER: What to expect this week

Stuart Fast
13th Dec 2020 6:00 PM
THE Fraser Coast can expect a wet week ahead, with rain predicted for the coming days.

On Monday, Hervey Bay is predicted to experience a minimum temperature of 19 with a maximum of 30 while Maryborough can expect a minimum of 17, with a maximum 30.

There is a 70 per cent chance of rain for Monday.

Hervey Bay is set to experience a minimum of 22 on Tuesday with a maximum of 30 and Maryborough is set to experience a minimum of 19 with a maximum of 31.

Both locations have a 40 per cent chance of rain.

On Wednesday, Hervey Bay is predicted to have minimum of 22 and maximum of 31 while Maryborough is predicted to have a minimum of 20 and maximum of 31.

There is a 70 per cent chance of rain for the region.

Thursday is again expected to have a 70 per cent chance of rain region, with temperatures for Hervey Bay expected to be a minimum of 22 and maximum of 30.

Maryborough is expected to have a minimum of 21 and maximum of 31.

Friday temperatures for Hervey Bay are expected to be a minimum of 22 and maximum of 31 with Maryborough set to experience a minimum of 20 and maximum of 31.

There is a 30 per cent chance of rain for Friday.

For Saturday, Hervey is set to experience a minimum of 22 and maximum of 30 while Maryborough is et to experience a minimum of 20 and maximum of 32.

There is a 30 per cent chance of rain for Saturday.

Cloudy conditions will remain through out the week with chances of thunderstorms for Monday and Wednesday.

