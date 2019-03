Jessica Lamb Full Profile Login to follow

A TORQUAY home which spent 31 days on the market to become the highest reported sale in the Fraser Coast last week.

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom house at 462 Esplanade Torquay sold for $650,00 after it was listed by the sellers for 'offers over $730,00'.

The 501 sq m land was valued in June for $340,000 and the property sold in June 2001 for $187,000.