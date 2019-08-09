Menu
COMMITTED: Maryborough Shiralee Night Weight Club long-time member Laurell Whittaker loves the social aspect the club has given her.
Community

Weighing in on targets

Boni Holmes
by
9th Aug 2019 11:11 AM
LAURELL Whittaker has her vices but she has also found long-lasting will-power after joining the Maryborough Shiralee Night Weight Club in 1998.

In 2002 she graduated as the club's queen receiving a sash which she said still fits today.

She said being a member has helped her keep on track to lose weight.

"If I didn't go I know for a fact I would put on weight," Laurell said.

Each weigh-in reminds Laurell to watch what she eats which she said is half the battle along with keeping active.

"We follow an eating plan - limit your foods, salt and sugars and try to exercise.

"It is simple but can be hard to do."

Housework, mowing the lawn and gardening are great forms of exercise.

She said in the club they have a blow-out day once a week and most of the time she will indulge in icecream, depending on her mood.

"There are days when I crave but I just go outside or have a drink of water.

"I tell myself I don't need it, I don't want it but geez it would be nice to have it.

There are a lot of healthy choices including Laurell's choice of yoghurt or fruit instead of chocolate.

"It is will power but we are all human and everyone is different."

Laurell said a lot of members go for the friendship.

"It is a commitment but also kind of like a self help group, a nice social group," she said.

eating habits fccommunity fchealth fcmaryborough fcweightloss healthy choices
Fraser Coast Chronicle

