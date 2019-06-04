Weighty donation for 24 hrs Hervey Bay gym

WORTH THE WEIGHT: 24HR Gym owner Jason Palffy and David Bartholomaeus from Sporting Wheelies and Disabled Assocation Queensland deliver the new para-Olympic weight bench.

WEIGHT-LIFTING: More than a year after its closing ceremony, the Commonwealth Games continues to deliver for Queensland's sporting community.

On Friday, David Bartholomaeus from Sporting Wheelies and Disabled Association Queensland delivered a para-Olympic weight-lifting bench to 24HR Gym Hervey Bay.

The bench was one of 10 used in the 2018 Commonwealth Games by para-athletes.

Bartholomaeus was pleased community groups received equipment that had been purchased for the Commonwealth Games.

"It is a great way to give back to communities to allow people with disabilities to become fit and active,” he said.

"It allows people the opportunities to consider sport as a serious option.”

The bench differs from a regular weight bench in that it is wider and allows athletes of all abilities to be comfortable when lifting.

Sporting Wheelies staff conducted a review of gymnasiums that were inclusive and had the ability to use the equipment when considering which facility would receive the benches.

The 24HR Gym met all of the criteria for the donation.

"This gym has space and accessibility for disabled athletes and more importantly the attitude and willingness to work with the athletes,” Bartholomaeus said.

Gym owner Jason Palffy believes the bench can only enhance his gym and help the wider community.

"We have some disabled athletes already that use our gym and this will help them greatly,” he said.

"Helping athletes is close to our heart as I have a disabled daughter and know the struggles they face.

"It will open doors for others to take up sports or just become fit.”

For information about the bench, contact the gym on 4124 5033 or e-mail at: admin@herveybay24hrgym.com.au