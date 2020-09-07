Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TV

‘Weird’ Block change viewers are hating

by Nick Bond
7th Sep 2020 11:14 AM

 

One unusual new addition to The Block this season is causing quite the stir among fans of the show.

The reno juggernaut's trio of judges typically first appear on screen each season in a classy intro package befitting their years of experience. Neale Whitaker will readjust a cuff, Shaynna Blaze will offer a wry smile and Darren Palmer will throw the camera a bit of Blue Steel before they get down to the business of judging.

This year … this year it's different.

 

This must have been so much fun and not at all awkward to film!
This must have been so much fun and not at all awkward to film!


The trio grinned and shimmied their way through a choreographed dance routine to disco classic I Will Survive during this year's season premiere, a sudden embrace of the art of dance that left many viewers hoping it was purely a one-time thing:

 

 

 

 

 

… You wish. Last night, the dancing was back. And this time we even got solos, including a bizarre pec-squeezing-to-the-beat party trick from Palmer and some aerobics step-ups from Blaze, complete with a face that said, "This definitely wasn't in my contract."

 

Darren Palmer’s dancing pecs.
Darren Palmer’s dancing pecs.

 

Yep, our thoughts exactly, Shaynna.
Yep, our thoughts exactly, Shaynna.

And of course the trio united to perform what appeared to be three entirely different dance routines:

Honestly this is my favourite Sugababes line-up.
Honestly this is my favourite Sugababes line-up.

The collective viewer response? OH DEAR GOD, THE DANCING, IT IS BACK:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Given how long Block seasons go for, if this trend persists I predict Shaynna, Neale and Darren will hijack the final auctions to stage a full-scale Rock Eisteddfod Challenge.

Fellow Block fans, it looks like the dancing is here to stay - for this year, at least - so let's try to be nice. Attn: Shaynna, Neale and Darren:

 

Do the Macarena next!
Do the Macarena next!

The Block continues 7.30pm tonight on Nine

Originally published as 'Weird' Block change viewers are hating

More Stories

channel nine entertainment the block tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 79 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 79 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Hervey Bay and Maryborough Magistrates Court today

        Crest of a ‘tsunami’: 56 companies wiped out in a month

        Premium Content Crest of a ‘tsunami’: 56 companies wiped out in a month

        Business Queensland companies collapse ahead of insolvency ‘tsunami’

        Police investigate alleged wounding in Coast home

        Premium Content Police investigate alleged wounding in Coast home

        News Emergency services were called to the home last night

        Secret hospital deaths: Fatal mistakes hidden

        Premium Content Secret hospital deaths: Fatal mistakes hidden

        Health Details of fatal hospital bungles in Queensland kept secret