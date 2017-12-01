Menu
WEIRD CRIME: Man enters bachelor life by pouring paint on himself

RECKLESS ACT: Raymond Tawhio Sonny Hataraka, 35, of Point Vernon, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.
Annie Perets
by

FOLLOWING a relationship breakup, a Fraser Coast man wanted to do something "weird."

His solution was to climb atop a hotel and cover himself in paint in the middle of the night.

In the bizarre series of events on November 13, Raymond Tawhio Sonny Hataraka also stole toys from a Urangan cafe.

Looking embarrassed, he pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to doing an unregulated high risk activity, possessing drug utensils, trespassing, and wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards said the 35-year-old father climbed to the third storey of a resort on the Esplanade where he located a bucket of paint.

He then poured the paint on himself and "splashed" it around the balcony.

"He stated he climbed up the unit and covered himself in paint to camouflage himself," Snr Const Edwards said.

"He said he was upset due to recent relationship break up, and wanted to do something weird that would attract media attention."

His defence lawyer Daniel Ould said Hataraka, who is self-employed, was going through a "difficult" time.

"He instructs it's all from a breakdown of the relationship and use of drugs," Mr Ould said.

Snr Const Edwards said that same night the man unlawfully entered a cafe, where he removed a crate of toys and scattered the toys onto a road.

Police officers also found him in possession of a pipe.

RECKLESS ACT: Raymond Tawhio Sonny Hataraka, 35, of Point Vernon, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.
Speaking to the Chronicle after his court appearance, Hataraka said he was regretful and remorseful.

"I apologise for what my actions were," he said.

He was fined $1000.

