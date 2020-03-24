Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The lander's on-board camera shows the Mars landscape
The lander's on-board camera shows the Mars landscape
Technology

Weird fix for NASA’s stuck lander

by Mollie Mansfield
24th Mar 2020 9:45 AM

NASA engineers say they've fixed the Mars lander by telling it to hit itself with a shovel.

The InSight lander, which is currently on Mars, faced unexpected problems when its 38-centimetre digging probe became stuck in the soil.

After a few failed attempts, the lander was freed - thanks to NASA encouraging it to "hit itself" with the jackhammer-like shovel.

NASA revealed the news on Twitter, writing: "A bit of good news from #Mars: our new approach of using the robotic arm to push the mole appears to be working!

"The teams @NASAJPL/@DLR_en are excited to see the images and plan to continue this approach over the next few weeks. #SaveTheMole."

Popular science deemed the rescue operation as "risky", as it could have damaged the tether - which provides power and communications from the lander - that is attached to the back part of the mole.

 

 

Images show the probe appears to be working again, and NASA hopes to continue this technique with the shovel over the next few weeks.

The InSight's mission is to analyse temperature fluctuations inside the Red Planet in an attempt to understand how similar Mars' core is to Earth's.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Weird fix for NASA's stuck lander

More Stories

lander mars insight nasa space

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FOOD & DRINK: What's open/closed/doing takeaway on Coast

        premium_icon FOOD & DRINK: What's open/closed/doing takeaway on Coast

        News Here is who is open, closed and offering takeaway on the Coast

        School family isolated after contact with positive case

        School family isolated after contact with positive case

        Health A family on Qld's Fraser Coast has been tested for the disease

        Staggering Centrelink line as jobs lost, site crashes

        premium_icon Staggering Centrelink line as jobs lost, site crashes

        News 'It's what you have to do to pay rent and buy food'

        Older voters face fine pressures amid virus isolation

        premium_icon Older voters face fine pressures amid virus isolation

        Politics ECQ says fines will still be issued to those who don't vote