Weird, fun, eclectic: The quirky shops worth a visit

Urangan businesses (L) Julie Reid (Salt Cafe), Deanne McGrouther (The Ibis Next Door) and Tracy Atkinson (The Hervey Bay Hat Co) looking forward to brighter times. Photo: Alistair Brightman

PLENTY of unusual businesses can be found across the Fraser Coast.

The wide variety of businesses means there's definitely something for everyone to enjoy, from a shop devoted to celebrating Christmas to a zero waste concept store in Hervey Bay.

Here are 10 of the quirkiest businesses on the Fraser Coast:

10. The Land of Sweet s in Maryborough has brought joy to children across the Fraser Coast.

As well as delicious lollies, the shop, located in Kent St, Maryborough, has plenty of party supplies.

From party balloons to invitations and decorations, there's plenty to see and it's locally owned.

To find out more, call 4121 3377.

9. At the Tiaro Christmas Cottage, the festive season can be celebrated year round.

The shop has an extensive range of Christmas decorations, as well as trees, wreaths, lights and much more.

With only three months until Christmas, it would be worth having a look now.

To find out more, call 4193 9834.

Owners of Tiaro Christmas Cottage Jenny and Grant Wood. Photo: Stuart Fast

8. Tinkerbells Mystical and Fantasy at shop 3 at 349 Charlton Esplanade in Hervey Bay is easy to spend time in.

Get lost among the crystals and jewellery, the fairies and dragons, as well as oils and incense.

To find out more, call 4194 0422.

7. Another Life is one of the most eclectic shops on the Fraser Coast.

Located on the corner of Kent and Bazaar streets in Maryborough, the second-hand shop gives its stunning wares another chance to be loved.

The shop has an array of furniture, antiques, vintage collectibles and much more,

To find out more, call 4121 5340.

6. It's a business that allows visitors to buy plants while spending time in nature.

Bamboo Land Nursery and Parklands, at Torbanlea, is a favourite for the region's residents and visitors alike.

Bamboo Land has a collection of over 100 species of the world's finest clumping bamboo varieties.

To find out more, call 4129 4470.

Janne Nilsson owner of Bamboo Land Nursery and Parklands. Photo: Alistair Brightman

5. Replenish Refi ll in Hervey Bay is a zero-waste concept store.

The business supplies a range of products with an emphasis on sustainability and Australian-made products.

The shop is located in Main St.

To find out more, contact 0438 425 060.

4. Pandanus, on Hervey Bay's Esplanade, has a bit of everything.

It is a gift store, a homewares store and a decor store rolled into one, with its wares spilling out on the street in Torquay, inviting visitors to explore inside.

To find out more, call 4125 3172.

3. A shop offering an authentic taste of South Africa opened its doors in Hervey Bay in 2017.

Couple Will and Lize Kok run their shop Ozsa on Main St in Hervey Bay, selling traditional South African delicacies and items such as clothing.

To find out more, call 4128 1916.

2. It's the business tourists flock to for mementos of their visit to the Fraser Coast.

Pirate's Cave, on the Esplanade in Hervey Bay, promotes the city seven days a week with a range of different items, including stickers, magnets, key rings and more.

It has plenty of other fun stuff to look at too.

To find out more, call 4125 1310.

1. The Ibis Next Store is an irresistibly named shop in Hervey Bay.

The homewares shop specialises in unusual handmade products from Australian companies.

To find out more, call 4124 9063.