‘Weird’ place mum can squirt milk from

Most of us are aware that women can produce milk as part of the childbirth process.

But a US woman has proved the female body truly does go through some incredible changes during pregnancy.

In a TikTok video, the woman who goes by the handle @ollieoooop, revealed she can squirt milk from her armpit.

And while it is rare, she's definitely not alone.

"I am about to expose myself (so) please be nice to me - so if you're a mum or if you have breastfed you might know about this thing called 'pitties'," she begins the video.

"Basically, you have breast tissue in your armpits and when you get engorged, sometimes that tissue swells."

However, she was the only person she knew who could shoot milk out her armpit.

She said if it wasn't "disgusting enough" just to hear it, "I'm going to prove it".

The clip then showed her squeezing a section of her right armpit.

She replayed it again, this time in slow motion, to show milk actually squirting out from her armpit.

The mother-of-three also added that if it's been a while since her baby son has eaten, the milk will drip down her arm.

"I can't feel it coming out but it gets my shirt wet so it's like being too sweaty," she said.

"If you or someone you know can do this, please duet this because I can't be the only one. Please tell me I'm not the only one who could do this."

To her relief, hundreds of women bombarded her post revealing they too had the "weird body trick".

"I had the BIGGEST clogged duct in my armpit when I was weaning! It was nasty lol" one woman wrote.

"I screamed at the slomo. This is a super power," another woman added.

"You're definitely not the only person, but it's pretty rare! Congrats you're unique. What a shock that was for you I'm sure."

"Girl imagine me Googling it the first time it happened lmao," the mum responded.

The US mum said she produces so much milk that she has to pump about 300ml at the end of the day following her son's last feed.

"Mine turned into a blocked duct," another woman said, "which turned into mastitis and I had to massage it every time I pumped so it wouldn't happen again."

"Yes!!! I had to do that with my middle child," the mum responded.

As odd as this phenomena may seem, it's not unusual, nor a cause for concern, according to parents.com

"Engorgement in the armpits most frequently occurs early in breastfeeding, while milk supply is being established," the site explains, adding that mammary tissue was not only found in the breasts.

"There's a structure called the Tail of Spence that extends beyond the breast itself and into the armpit.

"Since it's connected to the main milk-producing tissues in the breast it can become engorged.

"Luckily, it's harmless and resolves easily, so there's no need to freak out if you wake up one morning with bulging pits."

