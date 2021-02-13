‘Weird’ sock trick boosts sleep by 32mins

Do you find it weird to wear socks to bed? You may need to change your sleeping habits.

A doctor has done a TikTok video explaining why sleeping with socks can actually help us to get a better night's shut-eye.

Dr Jess Andrade uploaded the clip with the caption: "I wear socks to bed so don't come at me, I'm not weird."

In the video, Jess said that wearing socks makes your feet warm which causes your blood vessels that to dilate which "cools the body down".

She said wearing socks helps the rest of your body cool down. Picture: TikTok

"The body being cool tells your brain that it is time for bed," she explained.

"So actually people who wear socks tend to fall asleep faster."

Studies show the process, know as thermoregulation, is vital for good sleep.

While most of us use bedding to kick-start the process, socks have been credited in medical journals as a way of helping people sleep - especially in winter.

On average, results showed wearing socks increased sleep by 32 minutes.

Her video has clearly divided the pack into sock wearers and non-sock wearers as it has racked up a healthy split in the comments.

One said: "I can't breathe if I wear socks to bed."

Another added: "I can't sleep with socks on, my body won't let it."

However, one commented: "I can't sleep without them."

And another fan wrote: "I feel sick without them."

Not everyone was sold on the idea of wearing socks to bed. Picture: iStock.

We tend to sleep best when our bedrooms are between 16C and 18C and to keep your body at that temperature, experts say we should be sleeping naked - apart from socks.

Physiotherapist Sammy Margo, author of The Good Sleep Guide, says that sleeping naked is ideal for helping us stay in a deep sleep because it aids with maintaining the perfect body temperature.

She told HuffPost: "In order to get a quality's night sleep, you need to be cool.

"By doing this, you're releasing your sleepy hormone, melatonin."

Margo advises splashing out on some good quality bed socks as your only nighttime clothing.

Go for socks made from wool or cotton so that they're breathable.

Sleeping in cheap, synthetic socks is only going to result in you waking up with sweaty feet.

- With The Sun

Originally published as 'Weird' sock trick boosts sleep by 32mins