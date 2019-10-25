Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Welcome home, we need answers Chronicle joins national chorus calling for change

25th Oct 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WELCOME home Hinkler MP Keith Pitt.

Now that you’ve flown back to your sunny electorate after a week of Canberra sittings, we want to talk about press freedom.

You may have noticed major news outlets, including this masthead, ran heavily redacted front pages this week while you were in meetings.

The truth is, something is awfully wrong with media freedom in this country.

Public issues such as the potential misuse of personal data or national security concerns and surveillance powers seldom get reported on because of onerous laws curtailing our ability to do our jobs.

Freedom of Information requests on so many of these key issues are redacted to the point there is no information to reveal.

When news outlets do run stories of serious public interest, often putting whistleblowers at risk, they are met with heavy-handed and unjustified responses such as from the Australian Federal Police. You need only look at the recent actions taken against News Corp journalist Annika Smethurst and the ABC’s head offices to see how dire the situation is.

The public has a right to know what’s going on.

The Chronicle and major news outlets across the country are calling on you to address serious shortcomings in the law that prevent us doing our jobs – because of fear of prosecution or punishment.

Among our demanded changes are:

  • The right to contest any kind of search warrant on journalists or news organisations before the warrant is issued
  • Law changes to ensure public sector whistleblowers are adequately protected
  • A new regime that limits which documents can be marked “secret”
  • A review of Freedom of Information laws
  • Journalists to be exempt from national security laws enacted over the past seven years that currently can put them in jail for doing their job
  • A reform of defamation laws.

This is not just a campaign about media freedom, it’s about the public’s right to know.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Fight for transparency continues after health boss sacked

    premium_icon Fight for transparency continues after health boss sacked

    News Mr Bennett criticised the State Government’s handling of the termination

    Amputee carjacker accused clashes with prison officer

    premium_icon Amputee carjacker accused clashes with prison officer

    Crime Prison officer suspended after clash with alleged carjacker

    Bay grandad fighting for family hit by health problems

    premium_icon Bay grandad fighting for family hit by health problems

    News It’s the news no grandfather would ever want to hear

    Fraser Coast Hospital service issues health alert

    premium_icon Fraser Coast Hospital service issues health alert

    News Tuberculosis screenings are taking place in the Fraser Coast