WELCOME RAIN: Storm systems could bring big wet tonight

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 4:35 pm, a severe thunderstorm was detected on the weather radar near the area north of Goomeri. It is forecast to affect the area south of Biggenden by 5:35 pm.

THE Fraser Coast could be in for some much-needed rain later tonight.

A severe storm warning has been issued for an area south west of the coast, including Warwick, Ipswich, Kingaroy and Gympie.

The Bureau of Meteorology in Queensland said the area within the warning zone could experience damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones.

Rainfall chart since 9am in the Gympie region from the Bureau of Meteorology BOM

Forecasters said the system was moving east and could see some rainfall in the Maryborough and Hervey Bay areas into the evening.

Conditions are expected to develop further, with the bureau predicting severe thunderstorms for parts of the Fraser Coast tomorrow.

The bureau has a identified an area stretching north from Brisbane to Hervey Bay and Maryborough where there is a likely risk of severe thunderstorms.

That warning is expected to remain in place until midnight on Friday.

The possible storms come just days after the Queensland Government declared the Fraser Coast and seven other councils drought areas.