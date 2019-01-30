Welcome relief for jobs pain on the Fraser Coast

Unemployment levels in the Fraser Coast have fallen, according to the Quarterly Australian Bureau of Statistics 'Small Area Labour Markets'.

THE Fraser Coast's job market seems to be turning a corner as new statistics reveal the unemployment rate has drastically dropped in the past quarter.

Quarterly Australian Bureau of Statistics 'Small Area Labour Markets' data released this month reveals It equals a 0.9 per cent improvement on the previous quarter.

Mayor George Seymour said the unemployment rate was still too high compared to state and national averages but believed the recent wave of economic positivity was helping the tide turn.

"The council is determined to work with other levels of government, businesses and the community to ensure our region has a strong, resilient and diversified economy that supports growth and long term jobs,” Cr Seymour said.

"We encourage the State and Federal Governments to keep working closely with Council and local businesses through initiatives like the Hinkler Regional Deal to ensure the positive trend shown in this latest employment data continues into the future.

"The Fraser Coast is strategically positioned for industries to invest and grow, offers an affordable and attractive lifestyle and boasts a beautiful natural environment.”

The statistics come after a number of high-profile projects were announced for the Fraser Coast.

On January 17, Hyne Timber announced their $20 million glue laminated timber plant, which would create 42 new jobs, would be ready by the end of the year.

Last year, Rheinmetall and NIOA announced a $60 million munitions factory would be built in Maryborough and a new