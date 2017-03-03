Welcome to Australia: Students from China study in the Bay

CANDY Liang will celebrate her 15th birthday on Fraser Island on Saturday.

That's far from home for Candy, who is here on an exchange trip from China with her school.

She's one of the more than 50 students from the Shunde District in China who are getting the taste of being in an Australian school at Fraser Coast Anglican College.

Upon arrival to the country, the international students made their first stop at Australia Zoo.

"We saw lots of animals; koalas, kangaroos, and crocodiles," she said

Chinese students visiting Fraser Coast Anglican College - international student Candy Liang with year11 student Emma Humphreys. Alistair Brightman

Being in Hervey Bay is much different from Shunde, which has a population of well over a million people.

"China has a lot more tall buildings, and there, we live in apartments," Candy said.

Other notable differences between the two countries include the stars being much clearer to see here, and the clouds appearing closer and the sky more blue.

Candy's buddy was Fraser Coast Anglican College Year 11 Emma Humphreys.

"It's been really inspiring meeting them and having a different experience," Emma said.

"Candy and I have been talking about our interests and what we like to do."

International students take photos of kangaroos at the college. Alistair Brightman

Emma said she was now also interested in doing an exchange trip herself in the future.

Where would she like to go?

"China," she said.

The exchange students had their first day at the school yesterday, complete with an official welcome, English classes and a lesson on how to do the Heal Toe Polka dance.

Iinternational student Wenki Liang learning the Heal Toe Polka with her fellow students. Alistair Brightman

The special visitors even saw kangaroos on the campus.

This group will return home next week, but Fraser Coast Anglican College will have a busy schedule with three other international schools visiting this month.