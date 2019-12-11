Menu
Bringing the Christmas spirit - (L) Mika Humphreys, 2yo Rhianna Humphreys, Talina Baker and Kevin Humphreys from Goodlife Retirement Village will be offering up 50 free lunches to anyone over 55 looking for somwhere to spend their Christmas day. Photo: Cody Fox
News

Welcome to our table: Over 55’s invited to Christmas lunch

Jessica Lamb
11th Dec 2019 2:03 PM
HAVING run a few retirement villages, Kevin Humphreys knows there are senior citizens in the community who will spend Christmas Day alone.

To help spread the cheer this year, the Good Life Retirement Villages business development manager is offering 50 free meal vouchers for anyone over 55 who would like to come and have Christmas dinner at the Maryborough village.

"A lot of our residents will also be having lunch here. We want to open the doors to like-minded people of a similar age to come and celebrate and have fun with us," he said.

 

Bringing the Christmas spirit - Kevin and Mika Humphreys from Goodlife Retirement Village will be offering up 50 free lunches to anyone over 55 looking for somwhere to spend their Christmas day. Photo: Cody Fox
Not only will there be sweets and a traditional Christmas lunch, there will also be live music and lots of cheer, Mr Humphreys, who has run the local village since November 2017, said.

"This is our first time doing this, if there is anyone over 55 who has nowhere to spend Christmas, give us a call or pop in to get a voucher to join us on the day," he said.

"First in, best dressed. We need to know numbers to plan for catering. If you aren't very mobile and live locally, have a chat and we might be able to see what transport we can organise."

To contact Good Life Retirement Villages call 4122 3661.

christmas2019 fccommunity fraser coast maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

