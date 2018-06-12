Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Blessing of the Fleet will be on July 21 at the Great Sandy Straits Marina, 4pm-7.30pm.
Blessing of the Fleet will be on July 21 at the Great Sandy Straits Marina, 4pm-7.30pm. Contributed
Whats On

Welcome whale season in traditional Hervey Bay style

12th Jun 2018 10:34 AM

IT'S almost time for Hervey Bay to shine in what we are known best for. 

The traditional Blessing of the Fleet, which signals the start of the whale watching season, is coming up on July 21.

One by one, our many whale watching vessels will be blessed in anticipation for yet another prosperous season.

The Aloha Mai E chant will be performed by Hervey Bay's Leandra Gurbiel who has been trained in Hawaii.

"The chant is a calling to the humpback whales, invoking the blessing of migration," Ms Gurbiel said.

The Aloha Mai E chant will be performed by Hervey Bay's Leandra Gurbiel.
The Aloha Mai E chant will be performed by Hervey Bay's Leandra Gurbiel. Contributed

Roving entertainers, tasty food stalls and fun children's rides will all be part of the fun. 

At the event, which is on 4pm-7.30pm at the Great Sandy Straits Marina, attendees will be able to step aboard the vessels to have a look around. 

Marine Rescue Hervey Bay will also have an open day the same day, from 2pm-5pm, to promote awareness of the volunteer service.

People will be able to tour the VMR base, step aboard their boats, see displays such as life rafts, ask boating questions and find out more about volunteering.

For more information about the Blessing of the Fleet, visit herveybayoceanfestival.com.au.

fccommunity fctourism fcwhatson fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Dogwood Crossing guitarist knocks out pub patron

    premium_icon Dogwood Crossing guitarist knocks out pub patron

    News The victim has been left with a scar on his face and required hospital treatment.

    Mobility scooters: Are they a menace or necessary?

    Mobility scooters: Are they a menace or necessary?

    Motoring Some drivers say they have become downright dangerous

    Family mourns mother killed in highway tragedy

    premium_icon Family mourns mother killed in highway tragedy

    News 50-year-old local dies in crash with truck

    Ruby Red Shoes author to feature at Maryborough festival

    Ruby Red Shoes author to feature at Maryborough festival

    Whats On The festival's highlight event, A Day in the Park, is on July 7.

    • 12th Jun 2018 12:00 PM

    Local Partners