Welcome whale season in traditional Hervey Bay style

Blessing of the Fleet will be on July 21 at the Great Sandy Straits Marina, 4pm-7.30pm. Contributed

IT'S almost time for Hervey Bay to shine in what we are known best for.

The traditional Blessing of the Fleet, which signals the start of the whale watching season, is coming up on July 21.

One by one, our many whale watching vessels will be blessed in anticipation for yet another prosperous season.

The Aloha Mai E chant will be performed by Hervey Bay's Leandra Gurbiel who has been trained in Hawaii.

"The chant is a calling to the humpback whales, invoking the blessing of migration," Ms Gurbiel said.

Roving entertainers, tasty food stalls and fun children's rides will all be part of the fun.

At the event, which is on 4pm-7.30pm at the Great Sandy Straits Marina, attendees will be able to step aboard the vessels to have a look around.

Marine Rescue Hervey Bay will also have an open day the same day, from 2pm-5pm, to promote awareness of the volunteer service.

People will be able to tour the VMR base, step aboard their boats, see displays such as life rafts, ask boating questions and find out more about volunteering.

For more information about the Blessing of the Fleet, visit herveybayoceanfestival.com.au.