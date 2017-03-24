Welcomed coastal rain brings the fish to Fraser Coast

A HUGE thank you to everyone who's been doing their daily rain dances - finally the Fraser Coast has seen some lovely rain.

Let's check out this week's report and what the locals have been catching.

Nothing puts the fish, prawns, crabs or bait on the bite more than a decent downpour.

We are firm believers in the old saying drought on the land equals a drought in the water so it's was great to see that rain.

Mixed catches throughout the river systems.

Threadfin, blubber lip bream, barra, grunter and mangrove Jack. Most fish being landed on nice fresh bait like herring, prawns or mullets.

Heading into the Great Sandy Straits and over the Island, anglers are chasing all the reefies like blackall, cod, coral bream, parrot and tusk fish.

Plus the bonus of picking up barra and mangrove Jack taking lures and baits around the snags.

Prawning and baiting in the inlets around Maaroom and Tuan has been popular after the big moon, remembering a possession limit of 10L per person is in place.

The Urangan Pier has been fishing well for mac's, both spotty and grey's. Taking metal slugs up to 60g or the floated ganged pillie.

Now let's have a look at this week's brag board.

Harry Miller with a tasty little tusk fish - such beautiful colours.

Dallas Gibbs had a good trip out in the river on Sunday, and he was happy to show off this nice mangrove Jack. Staff member Melissa Frohloff is up next proudly holding a recently caught threadfin salmon.

Lastly, the boss herself Michelle Devenish was out fishing last Sunday for the Pirtek Challenge when she caught and released this 72cm monster flathead.