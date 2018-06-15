Menu
BRASS ENTERTAINMENT: Conductor Russell Gray from the United Kingdom puts in a special appearance at the Maryborough Brass rehearsal.
Welcoming the top Brass to Maryborough

Blake Antrobus
by
15th Jun 2018 6:30 PM
IT WAS a convergence of brass legends on the Fraser Coast as renowned British brass conductor Russell Gray visited the region to meet with the Heritage City's brass band.

Mr Gray, who is the Head of Brass at the Queensland Conservatorium, visited the Fraser Coast as part of his tour through regional Queensland last night, joined by members of the Brisbane Brass A-grade.

Brisbane Brass will perform at an evening concert at the Brolga Theatre this Saturday.

Fraser Coast musician Gil Gibson said it was a thrill to have leading musicians visit the region Fraser Coast.

"It means a lot to have them here, especially ahead of our centenary,” Mr Gibson said.

The centenary celebrations will be held from May 18-19 next year

"The fact that we're able to celebrate 100 years is all thanks to the people of Maryborough, who've kept us alive and financially stable for all that time,” Mr Gibson said.

