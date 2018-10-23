Welcoming the royals to the Fraser Coast

Prince Harry Prince Harry at a traditional Butchulla ceremony where the Duke spoke with indigenous elders and children.

EVEN before the sun had risen, the unprecedented impact the royal visit would have on the Fraser Coast was already evident yesterday.

Stunning images not only of Fraser Island but of Hervey Bay and its iconic humpback whales were beamed across morning television and showcased around the world by the 130-strong media pack covering this leg of the tour.

Meanwhile, crowds gathered at vantage points across the region to try and catch a glimpse of the newlywed royals.

At the Hervey Bay Airport, hundreds had lined each side of Don Adams Drive by the time the Duke and Duchess landed on the tarmac about 10.30am.

Among them were veterans, school students enjoying a perfectly timed pupil free day, workers who had convinced the boss for the day off and royal watchers waving souvenir flags from previous encounters with Prince Harry's father Charles, brother William and the Queen.

The couple waved briefly before being whisked away in a royal motorcade which split at the airport entrance on Booral Rd.

Prince Harry was taken to River Heads to take the barge to the island.

He could have been any other tourist were it not for the security detail and the freshly painted golden tour bus and refurbished barge which recently received a makeover just for him.

The young Duke waved at crowds at the ferry ramp before boarding the Fraser Venture, shaking hands with the captain and heading for the economy class trip to the island.

Earlier, another packed barge had transported Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and tourists, many of whom were just lucky enough to have booked their accommodation before the tour had even been announced.

At the Hervey Bay Marina, brunch crowds at Cafe Balaena, some whale watching boat crews who were privy to the pending arrival earlier than most and a few dozen locals who just had a hunch were lucky enough to meet the Duchess as she breezed through to board the Tasman Venture.

Pregnant Meghan kept her look casual with a $AU163 button up shirtdress, which featured a burgundy and white pattern, pointed collar, a cinched waistline and a waist tie.

Kensington Palace had confirmed earlier that the Duchess was scaling back her public appearances as the gruelling schedule of the royal tour took its toll.

It was also thought that the island's off-road terrain wasn't suitable for the expectant royal.

She enjoyed some hard-earned rest while Prince Harry ventured into the island's rainforests to ensure they were protected for generations to come. (See pages, 2, 3).

Hours later he was joined by his wife on a public walk of the Kingfisher Jetty where crowds had gathered since dawn awaiting the couple's arrival.

By 4pm, the couple had been escorted to their private hideaway where they were expected to stay last night and unwind before leaving the region via the Hervey Bay Airport today.

Their presence in the region is expected to generate millions almost immediately.

While Hervey Bay's whale watching fleet, Kingfisher Bay Resort and accommodation on the mainland are set to be the biggest winners in the short-term, its hoped global interest in the Fraser Coast marks a turning point for the region's tourist industry and economy.

