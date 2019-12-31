We’ll be watching: Police warn NYE partygoers

POOR decisions can have dire consequences.

That is the warning from Queensland Police ahead of tonight's New Year's Eve celebrations.

Thousands of people are expected to usher in 2020 at a series of events planned across the Fraser Coast later this evening.

From fireworks displays along the Hervey Bay foreshore to live music and parties at social and sporting clubs in Maryborough, revellers will be out having a good time with family and friends.

But, while they are putting 2019 behind them, emergency services will be out in force making sure the region's roads remain safe and people celebrating do so responsibly.

"New Year's Eve is a great night and a wonderful time to celebrate and catch-up, with most Queenslanders doing the right thing. However, poor decisions can have dire consequences," a Queensland Police spokesperson said.

Police urge the public to plan their night to make sure one moment does not end up with lifelong consequences.

Officers said large operations targeting anti-social and unruly behaviour would be conducted.

There will be zero tolerance towards violence.

"Police will also be out in force across our road and transport networks and motorists can expect officers to be anywhere, anytime," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, officers conducted more than 43,000 random breath tests and 1,000 roadside drug tests across Queensland between December 23 and 30.

Some 255 motorists were found to be over the legal alcohol limit and 252 people tested positive for drugs while behind the wheel.

Nearly 23,000 were pinged for speeding, 153 people were bust without wearing their seatbelts and 92 people were caught using their mobile phones on the road.

Police said people who have a few drinks tonight could still be over the limit if hitting the road tomorrow.

"If in doubt, stay off the roads or travel with a designated driver or use public transport."