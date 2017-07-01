Well-known Hervey Bay farmer sues for $8.7M

HAPPIER TIMES: Keith Messer at the last cane fire on his property behind Bunnings in Pialba. It was the end of an era for the Messers who farmed the land for 55 years.

A VETERAN cane farmer says he was lured into an ill-fated investment scheme by company chiefs who knew he was suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

Keith Brian Messer, 80, is suing Lotus Securities Ltd and its Gold Coast-based representative AMMA Private Equity over advice which led him to pour $8.7 million into failed tech start-up company Guvera.

Mr Messer, a fourth generation cane farmer whose family owned prime land on Main St, most of which has since been redeveloped, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2012.

Documents before the Federal Court in Victoria allege that in the same year, Mr Messer was "induced' to buy $500,000 worth of shares in Guvera's music streaming application.

In the two years that followed, he was allegedly induced into seven further contracts.

His lawyers claim the transactions occurred at a time when Mr Messer's "cognitive functions were rapidly diminishing... which made him increasingly unable to comprehend issues of any complexity”.

They say Mr Messer's "incapacity was or ought to have been apparent to anyone interacting with (him) during the relevant time”.

It is further alleged Mr Messer's daughter Tracey met with representatives of AMMA following the first three investments and warned her father "did not understand the investments, had no paperwork and did not wish to invest further in Guvera”.

Despite this, AMMA is alleged to have executed a further five contracts worth $6 million in the next eight months.

Mr Messer claims Lotus and/or AMMA "did not act efficiently, honestly and fairly” or in his "best interest” and as a result, breached the Australian Securities and Investment Commission Act.

The lawsuit coincides with an ASIC investigation into Guvera which The Australian reported raised $180 million before trying and failing to get a billion-dollar ASX listing last year.

AMMA has until July 21 to respond to the allegations.

The case will return to court on August 4.