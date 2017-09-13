'We'll scrap Safe Schools'

Shadow Education Minister Tracy Davis will today outline the LNP's plans to keep Safe Schools out of Queensland.

Shadow Education Minister Tracy Davis will today outline the LNP's plans to keep Safe Schools out of Queensland. Contributed

CONTROVERSIAL anti-discrimination program Safe Schools would be banned in Queensland under LNP rule.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle can reveal the party plans to keep the program out of Queensland schools on the grounds it is driven by "ideology" and not the protection of children.

The State Opposition will today outline a new anti-bullying plan as a proposed alternative.

Shadow Education Minister Tracy Davis is expected to make the announcement in Bundaberg this morning.

It comes as both major parties battle to keep regional voters from siding with Pauline Hanson's One Nation.

LNP Shadow Education Minister Tracy Davis claims the LNP program is "designed by experts - not wannabe social engineers".

"Parents and schools have had "Safe Schools" forced on them by Labor's left-wing agenda and that is not acceptable," Ms Davis said.

"Under Annastacia Palaszczuk, parents have been kept in the dark over the controversial program used in our schools.

"Labor is unwilling to even reveal if the "Safe Schools" program has been formally audited in the past two years and there has been no disclosure of which schools are using the resources.

"Our schools are places for learning and nurturing, they are not places for social engineering or politicking."

Ms Davis said Queensland kids needed to be able to learn in a safe and accepting environment without being subjected to "political and ideological agendas".

She said New South Wales and Tasmania had already withdrawn the "Safe Schools" from their schools.

"Only recently we saw Queensland Labor political correctness gone made with the push to ban students giving each other Christmas cards as it was deemed too religious," she said.

"The LNP will develop a new anti-bullying resource for Queensland schools in consultation with teachers, parents, educational experts and child psychologists and that is age-appropriate.

"The LNP is committed to stamping out any form of bullying or anti-social behaviour from our schools. This behaviour will not be tolerated."

The Safe School Coalition encourages supporters to make a public pledge on their website if they agree to the following message: "We believe that schools should provide a safe and inclusive environment for all students, so that they can learn, grow, and reach their full potential - free from bullying and discrimination. We pledge to stand up against homophobia and transphobia whenever we see or hear it. We are proud to support Safe Schools Coalition Australia and its work to create positive change for same sex attracted, intersex and gender diverse students, school staff and families."

High profile pledge organisations include Beyond Blue, Amnesty International and Headspace.