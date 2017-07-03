25°
Well, that stinks! Howard sewerage project delayed

Blake Antrobus
| 4th Jul 2017 5:00 AM

WHEN he caught wind of a planned sewerage plant for Howard, Ricky Rowland was looking forward to finally having a proper system in his rural town.

But a sudden delay on the proposed works has left Howard residents up the proverbial creek and Mr Rowland says it's a "kick in the guts".

Early works on the $6.7 million plant, which will service up to 114 commercial properties, were supposed to start by June 30.

The Chronicle can reveal the site could now remain untouched until mid next year after the council applied for an extension.

Mr Rowland said it was "bitterly disappointing" to know the project was being delayed.

"Council was given the shovel-ready project with plenty of money to complete the task, and once again it has turned its nose up at the Fraser Coast's regional area," Mr Rowland said.

"There's no reason why it could take as long as it should... the commercial and employment possibilities are far beyond any reason the council could give for its delay."

The Department of State Development confirmed it had allowed the extension despite a written requirement for works to begin last month as per the original agreement.

Documents obtained by the Chronicle reveal the hold up was not at the department end.

"There is no reason council cannot commence works on the other components of the project which are on parts of the land as... previously mentioned," the documents read.

"The section of work they can commence immediately is enough to satisfy their obligations to retain the funding."

But the council is still in negotiations over the land and license for the sewerage works, with no concept designs or details for the proposed site available.

Wide Bay Water director Peter Care said works on the site could not start until the Native Title claim for the area was resolved, something that could take up to "nine months."

"Because council does not own the site it cannot start any form of construction," Mr Care said.

"It is also not prudent to construct the external infrastructure to the proposed site until tenure is assured.

"The construction and commissioning phase will be completed within 12 months of commencement of work (and) based on current scheduling, the system will be operational before 30 June 2019."

Rural infrastructure councillor James Hansen said he would be requesting a report into the time frames on the new treatment plant from Wide Bay Water.

He said the problem was the number of parties involved in the development.

"There are so many different players in the whole thing; you've got the council, the state and the developer," Cr Hansen said.

"Wide Bay Water had to go back and get more design plans done again - they had some done years ago, but that was for a different site."

