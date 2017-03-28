32°
News

'We're at risk of being bypassed': Chamber president

Blake Antrobus
| 28th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook said the region is in danger of being 'bypassed'.
Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook said the region is in danger of being 'bypassed'. Matthew McInerney

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HERVEY Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook claims the Fraser Coast is in danger of 'being bypassed' by places like Gympie and Bundaberg if the region does not develop a stronger tourism and investment reach.

Ms Holebrook said it was a major issue that appeared from feedback at a Chamber of Commerce & Industry for Queensland meeting discussing the 'state of the region' with other industry leaders in the Wide Bay region.

One of the key issues, she stated, was getting the name of the Fraser Coast out there.

"With Gympie and Bundaberg on the Bruce Hwy, tourists can easily bypass the Fraser Coast. It's more of an issue now, and it will always be with us until we have a firm foothold Queensland-wide as a significant place in its own right,” Ms Holebrook said.

"People know where Fraser Island is, but I don't think the biosphere or heritage of the region is well-known.

"We can't expect Queensland Tourism to rely on that. We need to be out there, pushing this place.

"We can't rest on our laurels and think we're well-known enough.”

Ms Holebrook said the region has the potential to be a major hub for sport, health and wellness with the rollout of programs like the NDIS, the blooming sport scene and the potential introduction of government departments to the region.

But part of the solution involved making sure the message was pushed out over all forms of media, with community leaders needing to lead the way with promoting the region.

"All the tourism people are working hard at making us better known, and pushing us further through,” she said.

"People should be pushing out what the Fraser Coast is all about. I think we need to be better at using social media in a positive manner.

"We were a sleepy little hollow, and one of the 'best kept secrets' - we thrived on that. But in this day and age, we can't afford to be that anymore.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  bruce highway fcdevelopment fraser coast hervey bay chamber of commerce sandra holebrook

Flood-prone roads to keep an eye on as TC Debbie heads south

Flood-prone roads to keep an eye on as TC Debbie heads south

WITH heavy rain predicted for parts of the Fraser Coast this week, drivers are urged to keep an eye out for possible road closures caused by flash flooding.

Sydney couple now run their 'favourite Bay business'

DELIGHTFUL: Peter and Carly Imbesi have bought their favourite Hervey Bay store- Ice Cream Delite in Torquay.

When they saw it was for sale, they knew it was a great opportunity.

HORROR CRASH WITNESS: Everyone did what they could

No Caption

Woman travelling seconds behind horrifc highway crash gives account

Bumper Easter weekend: Limited vacancies on Fraser Coast

Wednesday, 20 April 2016 9:44:20 AM

Oceans has bookings from locals, interstate and Europe.

Local Partners

PHOTOS: More than 500 turn up for Bay Break fun run

As the sun rose on Sunday morning and rain drizzled from the sky, Fraser Coast fitness enthusiasts weren’t going to sleep in.

Special school students hit track at Bay Break's new event

Hervey Bay Special School student Scout Johnston took part in Bay Break's 2km All Abilities event.

Running is in Scout Johnston’s genes.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

A SPOONFUL OF BUTTER. Helen Jones and Vicki Barrett take time out to enjoy some homemade butter on a biscuit from Jill Harvey at Sunday's Pioneer Day at the Brooweena Museum. Photo Erica Murree / Central & North Burnett Times

From St Patrick's Day celebrations to Pioneer festivals.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

HEARTBREAK: M'boro farmer misses out on love on reality show

Hearts broke when Sean Hollands was rejected by his bride Susan Rawlings on Married at First Sight.

MKR recap: The one where they actually get around to cooking

It’s amazing. They’re actually doing some cooking on this episode.

IT’S been nine weeks and the MKR teams shock us by actually cooking.

Controlling groom flips on wife

Nadia panics about Anthony’s backflip on Married At First Sight.

MAFS’ Anthony has backflipped, and his wife is about to crack.

Married at First Sight's controversial groom laying low

MAFS’ Anthony chooses to stay with wife Nadia at their vow renewal.

Anthony in hiding after backlash over his MAFS appearance

Broadway musical Kinky Boots coming to Queensland

Callum Francis and Toby Francis in a scene from the musical Kinky Boots.

High-heeled musical hit struts into Brisbane from August 2017.

Justice League drops new trailer

The Justice League, from left, Ezra Miller, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa.

Are fans going to be happy with DC's newest installment?

‘I don’t know if I’ll tour again’

ADELE has dropped a bombshell as she finished her New Zealand tour.

Affordable Family Home Ideal for Investors and Renovators

22 Nullor Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 bedrooms, main with W.I.R and 2 way bathroom Separate lounge with combined dining and kitchen Good condition and Great location Why pay rent? Inspect today!

Pleasing to the eye

67 Magellan, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

NEAR NEW 4 BEDROOM (LARGE BEDROOMS!) HOME WITH LARGE TILED WALK IN ROBE, SECURITY SCREENS, GALLEY STYLE KITCHEN, LARGE FAMILY DINING, DLUG + REMOTE, GARDEN SHED...

Views forever

91 Christensen Street, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

The beautiful executive living with sea views in a very desirable sought after location. The home consists of: 4 bedrooms with an office/fifth bedroom 2 bathrooms...

&#39;BAYVIEW&#39; - 12 Waterfront Development Blocks for Sale

255 Esplanade, Pialba 4655

Residential Land Your opportunity to secure a waterfront block on the Fraser Coast in ... Price Upon...

Your opportunity to secure a waterfront block on the Fraser Coast in Hervey Bay has arrived. Unobstructed oceans views, located conveniently close to many...

ENTRY LEVEL STUNNER! BE QUICK

9 McGregor Close, Craignish 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

Set on a 2,022m2 (approx.) block with two street access this 4 bedroom home has been completely refurbished from top to bottom, finished to the highest of...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

43 Caddy Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

ULTIMATE HANDY POSITION 3 BEDROOMS + BUILT INS + 2ND TOILET VERY LARGE YARD + GARDEN SHED SINGLE GARAGE ACCESS RAMPS FRONT / REAR ALL OFFERS SUBMITTED PRIOR TO...

PRICED TO SELL

2/12 Richard Charles Drive, Kawungan 4655

Unit 3 2 2 $325,000

3x Bedrooms Main with en-suite and Walk in robe Study nook Open plan living Stone bench-tops Double lock up garage Book and inspection today.

OWNER SAYS SELL

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Easy Care Quality home just waiting for new owners. Step inside and you can relax in air conditioned comfort. 3 comfortable bedrooms, 2 ample living areas, Modern...

Central to Everything!

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite, aircon and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open...

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

152 Honeyeater Drive, Walligan 4655

House 5 3 4 Auction in...

VENDOR WANTS IT . SOLD Amazing large 5 bedroom home cleverly positioned on this 5 acre allotment ready for a family seeking a rural lifestyle. MUST BE...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Hospital hub key to recovering Fraser Coast market

MEDICAL BOOM: The medical precinct in Hervey Bay's Urraween has strengthened the suburb's prices. Pictured is the team working on the construction of a new aged care across from St Stephen's Private Hospital.

The region's medical facilities have attracted a new breed of buyer

Buy into the heartbeat of the medical precinct

Birtinya beauty

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!