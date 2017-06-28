24°
'We're back in business': M'boro industries tipped to soar

Blake Antrobus
| 28th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
Maryborough town hall.Photo: Nat Bromhead / Fraser Coast Chronicle
IT'S the long awaited return of the manufacturing industry that could put Maryborough back in business.

Hundreds of jobs are expected to be created as a combination of construction contracts in the timber, solar and rail industries.

A new fire station, built entirely from locally sourced timber, is the latest in a string projects that could breathe new life into the former manufacturing hub.

It follows the awarding of a $7.8million Queensland Rail contract to Maryborough's Downer EDI factory last month and the 100 jobs tipped to come with the construction of the Teebar solar farm.

The fire station is one of many signs the timber industry is experiencing a comeback.

A council policy, which encourages businesses to use locally sourced would where possible, is fuelling a surge in enquiries at the Hyne Timber Sawmill which also recently took on four additional workers through the State Government's Back to Work program.

While the timber industry may never quite be restored to its former glory, Hyne Timber Strategic Relations Manager Katie Fowden said there had been a significant increase in demand for timber construction this year.

She said the company currently employs about 300 people in Maryborough and was looking at adding to its workforce.

"There's a lot of momentum in the industry now, especially with the recent K5 building (the tallest timber high-rise in Brisbane)," Ms Fowden said.

Hyne Timber, Maryborough. Photo Contributed / APN NewsDesk
Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the the diversity of industries on the horizon was helping to recreate the industry scene.

We're turning a corner in Maryborough," Mr Saunders said. "2017 is the rebirth of Maryborough; it's going to get its mojo back.

"The direction the town is heading in is really exciting... we're now getting our fair share of funding."

The Maryborough MP said the awarding of contracts to local operators sent a powerful message to manufacturing giants down south, that the town was once again open for business.

"It's the culmination of a lot of things, working with industry and the state government, and making sure the town isn't forgotten to elected representatives," he said.

"People in Queensland parliament know Maryborough by name now - they know about our industry and what's going on."

