We're fit to go, Mbye and Arrow declare

Queensland young guns Moses Mbye and Jai Arrow insist they will be fit and firing, despite the respective injury clouds hanging over them, for next Wednesday's State of Origin blockbuster.

The pair took some time out from training camp duties at Davies Park yesterday to spend time with young footy fans in the "Maroon Zone” at Queensland Children's Hospital - an activity Wests Tigers skipper and Origin debutant Mbye said had resonated with him.

"That was outstanding,” he said. "It's a funny feeling because I've got kids myself. You really feel for some of the parents up there.

"To go and see the smiles on their faces and the enjoyment you give them by turning up is priceless.”

The 25-year-old utility said he was confident both mind and body would be ready for the challenge of coming off the interchange and slotting in at fullback, in the halves or in Ben Hunt's No.9 spot.

He said the groin strain that kept him out of the Tigers' 32-16 round-11 loss to South Sydney had not caused him any problems in camp.

"It's good. I ran yesterday, trained yesterday ... it's a great team on the rehab side,” he said.

"I did a lot of work to it early and I'm ready to train all week. It was just a slight strain.

"I feel like I was a chance (for the No.14 jersey) because of my versatility, I guess. To get the call was quite emotional.

"I'm confident in getting the job done if I end up coming on in the No.9, obviously seeing how the game goes.”

Gold Coast Titans forward Arrow said he could have played in last Friday's 36-18 win over Manly, but coach Garth Brennan had opted for the precautionary route in managing the 23-year-old's quad strain.

Arrow said earning a starting role in Queensland's forward pack carried a lot of meaning, two years on from being "in and out” of first-grade football.

"We've got some training tomorrow, I did some running yesterday, I've had no problems at all,” he said.

"I'll be out on the paddock tomorrow, hopefully in full stride, and working with the boys.

"I guess two years ago I ... didn't know if I'd be playing one week or playing the next, so two years later to be starting in an Origin side is pretty special. I definitely want to take this opportunity with both hands and keep it for hopefully many years”

Neither Mbye or Arrow would be drawn on specific questions about their NSW opponents, in line with the newly introduced team policy designed to keep the focus firmly on themselves.

"I think they (the Maroons' hierarchy) are revenue raising - we're getting fined for it,” Mbye quipped.

"Our senior players and coaching staff wanted to buy into it and I think it's good ... it's important that we focus on us and not them.”