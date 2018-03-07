Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ALMOST TIME: Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School prep student Blake Stewart is looking forward to finding his class in the 2018 souvenir edition of My First Year, out on March 21.
ALMOST TIME: Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School prep student Blake Stewart is looking forward to finding his class in the 2018 souvenir edition of My First Year, out on March 21. Valerie Horton
News

We're for celebrating our preps

Jessica Grewal
by
7th Mar 2018 9:52 AM

JUST weeks into his first year of school, Blake Stewart is already laying the building blocks of his education.

Soon, he'll be one of hundreds of preps featuring in our 2018 souvenir edition of My First Year.

Here at the Chronicle we want to celebrate your children's milestones.

Our upcoming special ensures every Prep class from across the region's 41 schools is pictured.

If you've been looking out for your child's photo, there's just two weeks to go.

This great keepsake will be in the paper Wednesday, March 21.

Extra copies of the Chronicle will be available at news agencies and in the Maryborough and Hervey Bay offices, where photo re-prints can also be ordered.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Drugs, drug utensils found at Howard property

Drugs, drug utensils found at Howard property

Crime A 41-YEAR-OLD Howard man will face court later this month after he was allegedly caught with drugs and drug utensils.

COURT: Drunk teacher flees cops

COURT: Drunk teacher flees cops

Crime She blew an alcohol reading of .205.

WHAT'S ON: Learn about the Fraser Coast's iconic literature

WHAT'S ON: Learn about the Fraser Coast's iconic literature

Council News Two sessions will help you learn about the region's local literature

Law leads Pirates to second with top-quality golf

Law leads Pirates to second with top-quality golf

Golf She finished tied fourth at the three-round, River Landing Classic.

Local Partners