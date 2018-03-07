We're for celebrating our preps

ALMOST TIME: Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School prep student Blake Stewart is looking forward to finding his class in the 2018 souvenir edition of My First Year, out on March 21.

ALMOST TIME: Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School prep student Blake Stewart is looking forward to finding his class in the 2018 souvenir edition of My First Year, out on March 21. Valerie Horton

JUST weeks into his first year of school, Blake Stewart is already laying the building blocks of his education.

Soon, he'll be one of hundreds of preps featuring in our 2018 souvenir edition of My First Year.

Here at the Chronicle we want to celebrate your children's milestones.

Our upcoming special ensures every Prep class from across the region's 41 schools is pictured.

If you've been looking out for your child's photo, there's just two weeks to go.

This great keepsake will be in the paper Wednesday, March 21.

Extra copies of the Chronicle will be available at news agencies and in the Maryborough and Hervey Bay offices, where photo re-prints can also be ordered.