'We're going from strength to strength': Wayne Moller

MORE than 115 racers are preparing to make this weekend's Speedway meet one of the biggest in its 60 year history.

The first race meet of the season, with more than six Sedan titles tearing up the track on Saturday and a Supermoto event on Sunday, has been flagged as the biggest opening race night in about 10 years for the club.

For Speedway president Wayne Moller, it's a sign the club is going from strength to strength.

"We've been here for over 60 years, so right from when we started up until now we've had a strong competitor base for local racers,” Moller said.

"Maryborough's probably one of the most iconic venues for speedway in Queensland.

"It's because of a combination of things, over the last five years we've made a huge number of improvements and the track's been getting better and better over the years.

About 38 cars will race in the Production Sedans section this Saturday.

According to Moller, that's the largest car count the club has seen for a non-blue ribbon event.

"It will be rough and tumble all night for the spectators,” he said.

"Kayden Swindells has been running Junior Sedans for the last few years, and he's got a brand new car this year.

"He's had a couple of wins in the heats down at Gatton a few weeks back, so he'll be one to look out for.”

With the high number of cars competing in this weekend's meet, Moller said it was a testament to the calibre of the local drivers.

He said the numbers were proof more national attention would come to the Speedway "if you get your facility up to those standards.”

"It's great to have a base of great competitors that can go out and race with the best in Australia,” he said.