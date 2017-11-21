Menu
We're going to need a bigger barge, event organiser says

Alison Green enters the water. The first-ever Barge2Beach ocean swim, held on Hog's Hervey Bay 100 weekend.
Alison Green enters the water. The first-ever Barge2Beach ocean swim, held on Hog's Hervey Bay 100 weekend. Matthew McInerney

Carlie Walker
by

IT'S an event Jeffrey Morris hopes will grow bigger and better in the future - even if he has to bring in another barge in years to come.

The inaugural Barge2Beach was held in Hervey Bay on the weekend and 93 people took part.

When asked if he was hoping the event would continue to grow next year Morris agreed, but said he didn't know how many more people could fit on the barge.

He said the thought of a second barge had already crossed his mind.

The ocean swim was the product of conversations between Ron Morgan, Ian Christie and Vince Hopgood.

"We thought, why don't we jump off a barge and swim back," Morgan said.

It remained an idea until this year, as Hog's Hervey Bay 100 organiser Morris put it into action this year.

He was thrilled by how popular the 2km swim was and hopes that every visitor to the region - some came from as far as South Australia and Tasmania to take part - will give glowing reviews of the beauty of the Fraser Coast when they return home.

Defending Bathurst 1000 champion Will Davison took part in the Barge2Beach and the Hervey Bay 100, while his partner, Supercars reporter Riana Crehan, completed the Barge2Beach as well.

Morris said the weather was perfect and he couldn't have hoped for better conditions on the weekend.

He was also thankful to the Hervey Bay Life Saving Club, who he said had helped make the event a success and ensured the safety of those taking part.

The Hog's Hervey Bay 100 was held on Sunday, with athletes completing a 2km swim, 80km ride and 18km run in what was a great weekend of sport in the region.
 

Topics:  barge2beach fcsport fraser coast

