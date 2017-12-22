Menu
We're having a white Christmas the Aussie way.

SIZZLING SUMMER: Hitting the beach at Torquay for the Tiger Touch Ups Christmas break-up are (from left) Silas Thompson, Ben Stafford, Kim McLeod, Alice Stafford, Zeke Whitmee, Seth Newport, Evie Hain, Ruby Hain, Cohen Willis, Payton Newport and Madilyn Bell. Alistair Brightman
Annie Perets
GET out those beach toys and bathers - we are in for a white Christmas.

But not the snowy kind.

We're talking picturesque sand beneath a bright, blue sky.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Nyssa Lonsdale said temperatures would be a few degrees warmer than usual, with both Hervey Bay and Maryborough predicted to reach the low 30s over the weekend.

On Christmas Day, Hervey Bay has a predicted maximum of 31 and Maryborough of 34.

"It is looking to be two to three degrees warmer than usual for this type of year,” Ms Lonsdale said.

Due to an inland trough, there will be a slight chance of rain mingling around but it's nothing to fear.

"The best chance of a shower is on Christmas Day,” she said.

"And it's not very likely at all on Sunday.

"If there is rain it will likely be more inland.”

There'll be plenty of times for activities too, as the sun will stay out until about 8pm.

Yesterday was Australia's longest day of the year, the summer solstice.

