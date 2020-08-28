‘We’re not good at building trains’: NSW Premier slammed

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – NewsWire Photos AUGUST 26, 2020: NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian speaks to the media during a press conference in Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steven Saphore

NEW South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has come under fire for saying her state and the nation "are not good at building trains".

"That's why we have to purchase them," she said.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders hit back at those claims, inviting the Premier to visit the Heritage City when the border between the two states reopened and see the work that was being done at the Downer rail factory.

He said workers in Maryborough would be happy to build trains for New South Wales.

Mr Saunders said their skill-set was among the best in the world.

He said he was fighting to get the Cross River Rail trains built in Maryborough.

Ms Berejiklian's comments were also strongly criticised by the Federal Opposition in a statement from Shadow Minister for Employment and Industry Brendan O'Connor, Shadow Minister for Education and Training Tanya Plibersek, Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development and Shadow Minister for Youth Amanda Rishworth.

"This is a slight against millions of skilled Australian workers, and could not be further from the truth," the statement read.

"Newcastle workers built Sydney's iconic Tangara trains, which have formed the backbone of the city's network since the 1980s.

"Victorian workers in Ballarat, Bendigo, and Dandenong, build and maintain the newest additions to their state's regional, metropolitan and tram networks.

"Maryborough workers have built trains for Queenslanders for over 150 years.

"And workers in Perth's eastern suburbs are building the trains that will run on their city's soon-to-be extended network.

"Under the Coalition, Newcastle has lost nearly 3800 apprentices and trainees. Ballarat has lost more than 800, Bendigo more than 4000, Dandenong more than 4600, Maryborough more than 500, and Perth more than 2000."

Senator Anthony Chisholm also defended Maryborough's reputation as a train-building powerhouse.

"All Ms Berejiklian has done is state publicly what LNP members say privately - that Australian manufacturing isn't worth supporting," he said.

"Campbell Newman demonstrated that when he signed a contract to build our trains in India, Tony Abbott demonstrated it when he pulled the plug on the Aussie car industry and John Howard demonstrated it with his ongoing neglect of the manufacturing sector during his time in office.

"If we're going to breathe new life into our manufacturing industry and win back overseas market share, we need a Federal Government that is equally committed to manufacturing in the way Annastacia Palaszczuk and Bruce Saunders have supported Downer EDI in Maryborough."

Ms Berejiklian has been contacted for further comment.